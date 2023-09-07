NFL to touch down in Cape Town this September

The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.

The NFL will hold a series of fan events on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 September, as part of the NFL Africa programme - a long-term, multi-market, commitment to growing the game at every level across the continent.

The ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’, an immersive American Football event for fans in South Africa, will take place on Saturday, 16 September 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event will give local fans the full NFL experience, from testing their skills through interactive NFL football and NFL Flag activities, to learning more about the history of the League. Fans will also be able to sample American cuisine and will have the opportunity to check out authentic NFL merchandise, in an American football takeover.

The iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on display alongside NFL memorabilia, as well as activations featuring Madden NFL 24, Pro Era, Wilson footballs, authentic player jerseys from Mitchell & Ness and apparel from Kingdom & Co.

An NFL Viewing Party, in collaboration with ESPN Africa, will take place on Sunday, 17 September, at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre to close off the weekend. The event, beginning at 5pm, will fuse together live entertainment from NFL Legends and local South African personalities with a live viewing of a game from week two of the NFL season. Fans in attendance will also have the chance to play games and win various prizes and exciting giveaways.

Fans will be joined by Osi Umenyiora, the former New York Giants defensive end and two-time Super Bowl winner, leading the NFL’s expansion efforts in Africa. He will be joined by South Africa’s own NFL legend Gary Anderson – who played in the NFL for 23 seasons – in addition to NFL veteran Kenny Stills.

“It will be exciting to see the NFL in South Africa this September, in what promises to be a brilliant showcase of American Football in Cape Town for fans to enjoy,” said Umenyiora. “We’re thrilled to bring the game closer to South African fans and build excitement for the NFL throughout the country. Fans – get ready, this is just the beginning! The NFL will see you in September.”

“I’m proud to welcome the NFL to South Africa for the first time,” said Anderson. “I look forward to seeing fans in South Africa enjoy the ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’ for themselves, and I can’t wait to join them in the stunning city of Cape Town to help grow fandom in my home country.”

Fans can sign up for tickets, free of charge, to attend the ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’ by visiting https://nflfanexperience.co.za/.