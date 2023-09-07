Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneThe Publicity WorkshopEntravision in AfricaThe CoupOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Sport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


NFL to touch down in Cape Town this September

7 Sep 2023
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.
Image by from
Image by Keith Johnston from Pixabay

The NFL will hold a series of fan events on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 September, as part of the NFL Africa programme - a long-term, multi-market, commitment to growing the game at every level across the continent.

The ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’, an immersive American Football event for fans in South Africa, will take place on Saturday, 16 September 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event will give local fans the full NFL experience, from testing their skills through interactive NFL football and NFL Flag activities, to learning more about the history of the League. Fans will also be able to sample American cuisine and will have the opportunity to check out authentic NFL merchandise, in an American football takeover.

The iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on display alongside NFL memorabilia, as well as activations featuring Madden NFL 24, Pro Era, Wilson footballs, authentic player jerseys from Mitchell & Ness and apparel from Kingdom & Co.

An NFL Viewing Party, in collaboration with ESPN Africa, will take place on Sunday, 17 September, at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre to close off the weekend. The event, beginning at 5pm, will fuse together live entertainment from NFL Legends and local South African personalities with a live viewing of a game from week two of the NFL season. Fans in attendance will also have the chance to play games and win various prizes and exciting giveaways.

Fans will be joined by Osi Umenyiora, the former New York Giants defensive end and two-time Super Bowl winner, leading the NFL’s expansion efforts in Africa. He will be joined by South Africa’s own NFL legend Gary Anderson – who played in the NFL for 23 seasons – in addition to NFL veteran Kenny Stills.

“It will be exciting to see the NFL in South Africa this September, in what promises to be a brilliant showcase of American Football in Cape Town for fans to enjoy,” said Umenyiora. “We’re thrilled to bring the game closer to South African fans and build excitement for the NFL throughout the country. Fans – get ready, this is just the beginning! The NFL will see you in September.”

“I’m proud to welcome the NFL to South Africa for the first time,” said Anderson. “I look forward to seeing fans in South Africa enjoy the ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’ for themselves, and I can’t wait to join them in the stunning city of Cape Town to help grow fandom in my home country.”

Fans can sign up for tickets, free of charge, to attend the ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’ by visiting https://nflfanexperience.co.za/.

NextOptions
Read more: NFL, ESPN Africa

Related

ESPN Africa gears up for an unforgettable football season
Fox Networks GroupESPN Africa gears up for an unforgettable football season7 Aug 2023
ESPN Africa and Koodoo.co.za sign boxing sponsorship
Fox Networks GroupESPN Africa and Koodoo.co.za sign boxing sponsorship20 Sep 2022
ESPN Africa gets a refreshed on-air look
ESPN Africa gets a refreshed on-air look5 Aug 2021
Insightopedia: Why the British and Irish Lions Tour needs fans
OpenfieldInsightopedia: Why the British and Irish Lions Tour needs fans30 Apr 2021
ESPN Africa collaborates with comedy character Bob O'Connor
ESPN Africa collaborates with comedy character Bob O'Connor25 Jan 2021
Feature image: screenshot, via Instagram
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tops US Google Search after Tebow engagement11 Jan 2019
Take care when hitching customers' emotions to your brandwagon
Take care when hitching customers' emotions to your brandwagon21 Dec 2018
Nike's courageous new ad campaign mixing racial politics with sport will be vindicated
Nike's courageous new ad campaign mixing racial politics with sport will be vindicated6 Sep 2018

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz