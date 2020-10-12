Food & Wine News South Africa

New local food delivery app Pekkish SA launches

12 Oct 2020
Pekkish SA is a new local food market app that aims to connect Cape Town residents to the nearest home kitchen business.
Whether you’re a busy mom on-the-run or you can’t decide what to eat, the platform provides a solid list of 26 vendors ready to satisfy your cravings. There is something to suit every taste, from sweet treats and sushi to burgers and fresh produce. 

With the unemployment rate currently sitting at 23.3% in South Africa, the app founders aim to alleviate the pressure on local households. For a mere R149 per month, any home kitchen can become a business. 
Food is what connects communities, and we wanted to offer locals a way to turn their passion into a business. Tough times have been made tougher by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pekkish SA enables new or existing kitchens to a larger customer market and the ability to expand their current client base,” says Faldiel Bassadien, co-founder of Pekkish SA.
Pekkish SA is easy to manage, track orders, income and provides a safe space for contactless payment. Pekkish SA is offering businesses a platform to make their cuisine and kitchens more accessible, as outlying areas in Cape Town are often forgotten by traditional delivery service providers.

“No mark-up to menus or percentage of turnover is taken from vendors, thus offering a transparent service that solves all logistical operations of their businesses. We offer the operations and logistical solution and the vendors focus on serving up goodness,” concludes Bassadien.

THE BIBI’S KITCHEN STORY @bibiskitchen1 in Wynberg is one of the local gems we are proud to have as a Pekkish vendor, and like all iconic food spots in the Mother City, the story behind the brand is incredible. From their home kitchen 33 years ago, to a corner store in the garage driveway, to the authentic Indian take-out we know and love. “We started off operating from home. Eventually you can get to the point where you have a thriving business,” says Saeed, who encourages other local chefs and small businesses to keep going, keep cooking. We love everything about Bibi’s. The legendary prawn chaat, the lamb buna gosht. The sweet treats all lined up and ready to be devoured. Wait. We have an order to place. Order your favourite Bibi’s delights via the Pekkish app. Link in bio! #foodiesofsa #capetownfoodies #wynberg #inspiration #authenticindiancuisine #local #localgem #feelingpekkish

Starting in Cape Town, Pekkish aims to broaden its reach across South Africa in the coming months. 

Visit www.pekkish.co.za or download the app in the Google Playstore for Android devices, a version compatible to Apple users is in progress.
