New local food delivery app Pekkish SA launches

Food is what connects communities, and we wanted to offer locals a way to turn their passion into a business. Tough times have been made tougher by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pekkish SA enables new or existing kitchens to a larger customer market and the ability to expand their current client base,” says Faldiel Bassadien, co-founder of Pekkish SA.Pekkish SA is easy to manage, track orders, income and provides a safe space for contactless payment. Pekkish SA is offering businesses a platform to make their cuisine and kitchens more accessible, as outlying areas in Cape Town are often forgotten by traditional delivery service providers.
THE BIBI'S KITCHEN STORY in Wynberg is one of the local gems, and like all iconic food spots in the Mother City, the story behind the brand is incredible. From their home kitchen 33 years ago, to a corner store in the garage driveway, to the authentic Indian take-out. "We started off operating from home. Eventually you can get to the point where you have a thriving business," says Saeed, who encourages other local chefs and small businesses to keep going, keep cooking.