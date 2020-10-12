New local food delivery app Pekkish SA launches

View this post on Instagram

THE BIBI'S KITCHEN STORY @bibiskitchen1 in Wynberg is one of the local gems we are proud to have as a Pekkish vendor, and like all iconic food spots in the Mother City, the story behind the brand is incredible. From their home kitchen 33 years ago, to a corner store in the garage driveway, to the authentic Indian take-out we know and love. "We started off operating from home. Eventually you can get to the point where you have a thriving business," says Saeed, who encourages other local chefs and small businesses to keep going, keep cooking.