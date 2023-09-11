Havas Red expands to South Africa adding PR, social and content capability to the region

Havas Red, the global agency micronetwork, has announced the addition of Havas Red South Africa in Johannesburg, expanding its presence to 14 markets around the world. Havas Red is part of the Havas Global PR Network, the PR and communications arm of Havas, comprising 40-plus agencies and 1,300-plus employees worldwide. Havas, one of the world's largest global communications groups, is part of Vivendi.

Replicating the convergence of media consumption, Havas Red’s merged media model brings together traditional and digital publishing, content, social media and data in a way that defines the future of PR. Thanks to its groundbreaking model and challenger mindset, the network has experienced exponential top-line growth since 2021. Following the launch of Red Connect, its global content and creative production agency in 2020, and Havas Red Health, its healthcare offering in 2021, last fall Havas Red introduced its third specialised offering, Red Impact, which brings together the network’s ESG capabilities worldwide. In 2023, Havas Red also added Peaks, its award-winning multichannel executive branding support, and SWAY by Havas Red, an end-to-end influencer marketing service.

Carel Scheepers, chief strategy officer of Havas Village Africa, has been named head of Havas Red South Africa, while Vineel Agarwal, who serves as CEO and managing partner of Havas Village Africa, will also be CEO of Havas Red South Africa.

“In today’s fast-paced, future-focused and purposeful world, partnerships are key, really showcasing how we can work together to build a better world,” said Vineel Agarwal, CEO of Havas Red South Africa. “We are proud to work with a diverse portfolio of clients at the Havas Village in South Africa; our clients trust us as their partners in transformation, growth and forward-thinking. With Havas Red, we will be opening a valuable platform for brands to do even more.”

“We live in a world where people are in need of more. More meaning, more purpose and, most of all, contributing to building the industry of tomorrow,” added Carel Scheepers, head of Havas Red South Africa. “We get to change the world, bit by bit.”

James Wright, global CEO of Havas Red and global chairman of the Havas PR Network said, “I am incredibly excited to be opening our first operation in Africa and Johannesburg in particular, which is a strategic business and media gateway to the region. With Vineel and Carel at the helm we look forward to delivering on our ambitious plans to become the leading PR operation in Africa.”



