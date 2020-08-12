Making a difference differently, this Mandela Month

Mandela Month was celebrated differently this year by many South Africans, and globally. The constraints of a Covid-19-reality have meant that people could not go out into vulnerable communities to make a positive difference. For the team at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), it has been necessary to find other means to make a difference, in spite of all these challenges, and to preserve the legacy of the late elder and statesman, President Nelson Mandela.