The use of facemasks to curb the spread of Covid-19 is absolutely vital - but while the belief and perception is that 'surely by now everyone has a mask', nothing can be further from the truth. There are many essential workers, school children, homeless individuals and visitors to hospitals and care facilities - to name a few - who are not only putting themselves, but others at risk, because of the non-apparent shortage of facemasks.
For this reason, Smile 90.4FM and Brimstone Investment Corporation have partnered, with the aim of distributing one million facemasks
to organisations and groups in and around Cape Town, who need them. Members of the public are invited to nominate organisations who need masks by visiting Smile 90.4FM’s website, and can also make a donation towards the one million facemasks
at the same time.
“We have noticed that there is a huge demand for masks, for many people have no access to them. In the coming weeks, Smile 90.4FM in partnership with Brimstone Investment Corporation aim to give away one million cloth facemasks to local organisations and groups of people who desperately need masks. With the power of radio and the incredibly generous and loyal Smile 90.4FM audience, we want to make a difference by changing lives, and protecting lives in this case,” said Smile 90.4FM managing director Lois O’Brien.
If you would like to contribute to the Smile-in-Action One Million Masks for Cape Town
initiative (at only R16 per mask) visit smile904.fm
and pledge your support. About Smile90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM metropolitan audience of Cape Town. The station took to the airwaves in Cape Town on 25 March 2013 with the purpose of putting a smile on every listener’s face. Smile 90.4FM’s growth in listenership has been phenomenal; making us Cape Town’s fastest growing radio station. Our listeners are mature, affluent, high-earners with disposable income; are family orientated, care about their standard of living, their homes and general health and well-being. Smile 90.4FM has a unique offering, carries a unique positioning in the market and is a brand that both advertisers and listeners want to be associated with.