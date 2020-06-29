One Million Masks for Cape Town

The use of facemasks to curb the spread of Covid-19 is absolutely vital - but while the belief and perception is that 'surely by now everyone has a mask', nothing can be further from the truth. There are many essential workers, school children, homeless individuals and visitors to hospitals and care facilities - to name a few - who are not only putting themselves, but others at risk, because of the non-apparent shortage of facemasks.