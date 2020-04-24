SaSalutes says thank you to all SA's healthcare teams

SaSalutes, an initiative driven by Mediclinic
and the Dentsu Aegis Network, is a platform created for the public to share their thank you's with all South Africa's healthcare teams on the frontline every night.
The SaSalutes videos
uploaded by the public at SaSalutes.co.za
are edited into thirty second spots that get broadcast every night on national TV for the whole country to see. E-TV has already provided two weeks of prime time spots with the thirty second clips cut to Freshlyground
’s hit single “I’d Like” – which the group donated to the campaign at no cost. The clips feature South Africans from all across the country and show individuals, as well as families, expressing their gratitude while responsibly self-isolating at the same time. Transit TV, a division of Provantage Media Group, has also donated free airtime in support of this initiative. JCDecaux, the global outdoor advertising company has donated digital OOH sites giving added coverage to SaSalutes.
Says Koert Pretorius, Mediclinic Southern Africa CEO: “Our frontline healthcare teams are selflessly defending our country against this pandemic and we are proud to support an initiative that amplifies the country’s voices of support and gratitude towards these heroes beyond the streets and across the nation.”
Says Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network: “We’re thrilled to be able to shine a light on what’s happening on our streets across South Africa, and it’s been inspiring to see the thank you video’s pouring in from the public. We hope it will give our medical workers fuel to continue their incredible caregiving.”If you’d like to submit a thank you video, it can be uploaded at SaSalutes.co.za