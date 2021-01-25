Scan Display launches affordable and flexible shopping kiosks

Branding and retail display specialist, Scan Display, has devised a new cost-effective solution for shopping kiosks. Its Showcase Kiosk range is available for short-term rental, and the standard modular components can be readily configured for retailers' unique requirements.
“With the disruptions that Covid-19 is causing to our lives, we believe this cost-conscious and flexible option is a game changer for retailers who don’t want to be locked into long-term rental contracts,” says Justin Hawes, MD of Scan Display.
Using the company’s ready-to-go showcases, counters and fabric branding, Scan Display can provide simplified shopping kiosk rentals that are affordable, versatile and have a quick turnaround time.
“By removing the custom design component of retail and mall kiosks, and using existing stock on a rental basis, we have been able to drastically reduce the cost of the final product. This also allows for flexible rental periods. You can rent these for a day, week, month, year or whatever your needs and budget are,” explains Hawes. “Plus, we can activate within 24-48 hours – including the installation, while our national footprint gives you country-wide coverage.”
Despite being a low-cost solution, Hawes stresses that the products are of the highest quality, ensuring the results are impactful and professional.
The display cases have secure locks and tempered safety glass, and different shelving and lighting options. Twin-wheel swivel casters are standard, so you can move the counters as needed before locking them securely into place. And the seamless fabric branding is made to size to fit the kiosk’s space and location.
Shabalala Designs, a company producing ceramic artworks by South African artists, used Scan Display’s new shopping kiosk at Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg, in the run up to Christmas. Lydia Bergstrōm, CEO of Shabalala Designs, says: “This was a great option for us. The modules are robust, easy to move and effortless to keep clean. We were able to provide a fresh look to the exhibition every day, which improved appeal to visitors and secured added interest from those who had already been to the exhibition. Our pieces are created in a wide variety of sizes and the solution provided us with many options to display our art. Most importantly, our ceramic art was showcased and looked stunning. This attracted a great deal of interest from the shoppers.”
She adds: “I would recommend this option for its quality, affordability and effectiveness as a short-term solution. Additionally, the level of service provided by the sales, design and installation teams was exceptional. From the first interaction to discuss concept and budget to the prompt, seamless setup and breakdown of the stand, each arm of the team exceeded expectations.”
To find out more about this and other Scan Display retail display products, please contact Justin Hawes at az.oc.yalpsidnacs@nitsuj or on + 27 11 447 4777.
Scan Display is a leader in the Southern African exhibition and display industry, specialising in award-winning exhibition stands, retail displays, and event and exhibition infrastructure. Our product range extends from large custom-built exhibition stands and portable systems to banner systems, brochure holders, display cases and shopping kiosks. We supply the full range of exhibition and event services, including shell scheme, carpeting, electrics and furniture and audiovisual hire.
