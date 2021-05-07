Events & Conferencing News South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
  • Kantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, who we believe to be the most important critic - the person who ultimately chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New Generation Awards announces judging panel for 2021

7 May 2021
The 9th annual New Generation Awards has named its judges for 2021, including nine new faces joining the team.

Over the past nine years, the New Generation Awards has seen a number of respected thought leaders from different sectors of the economy joining its panel, each one adding immense value and expertise across a broad spectrum of categories that New Gen offers to its entrants.

In no particular order, here are the 2021 judges:
  • Asha Patel – Head of B2B Marketing Sub-Saharan Africa & Head of Marketing, Google South Africa
  • Molefi Thulo – Executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa
  • Lebo Madiba – Founder, PR Powerhouse
  • Genie Botha – Head of Digital Products, MakeReign
  • Uyanda Manana – Managing director, Conversation LAB
  • Mpume Ngobese – Managing director, Joe Public Connect
  • Lynne Krawchuk – Executive head of Client Service & Commercial Director, Clockwork Media
  • Mike Sharman – Entrepreneur and founder, Retroviral
  • Craig Miles – Creative director, Hellosquare
  • Tracey Jones – Founder and managing director, Positive Dialogue
  • Zubeida Goolam – Co-founder and chief creative officer, Valiant Agency
  • Shivani Naidoo – Portfolio manager: Digital Media, Vodacom
  • Luke Goller – Managing partner, Arc Interactive
  • Kieren Jacobsen – Communications director, Levergy
  • Danielle Morley – Chief executive officer, Digital Optimization
  • Templar Wales – Director, DYDX Digital
  • Tara Turkington – CEO, Flow Communications
  • Jeff Siepman – Co-founder and creative director, Livion Media
  • Gillian Findlay – CEO, Cambial Communications and the awards Head Judge
  • Astrid Ascar – Digital Strategy, Marketing and Content Creation consultant, practitioner and chief growth officer, Wunderman Thompson
  • Prakash Patel – Senior marketing and executive director, ForKeeps
  • Darren Leishman – Co-founder and CEO, Spitfire Inbound

For a more detailed look at this year’s judges, visit newgenawards.co.za.

The Awards have also announced three new categories:
  1. The Best Online Magazine/Newspaper Award
  2. The Top UX/UI Designer Award
  3. The Best E-Commerce Website Award

Entries are officially open and will close at the end of June and the judging will commence at the beginning of August with the finalist announced at the end of August.


The 2021 New Gen Hybrid Awards ceremony will be held at the Ticketpro Dome, Hybrid Studios in September.
Comment

Read more: New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, New Generation Awards, New Gen Awards

Related

Digital OptimizationDigital Optimization partners with GWI to drive local and regional growth18 Nov 2020
DentsuSuccess for Dentsu Aegis Network SA at the 2020 New Gen Awards5 Oct 2020
Winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announced28 Sep 2020
New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announces finalists8 Sep 2020
The New Gen Awards launches New Gen TV7 Jul 2020
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy strikes gold at the New Generation Awards14 Oct 2019
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public Connect scoops a hat-trick win for Agency of the Year - New Generation Awards11 Oct 2019
LevergyLevergy commended at 2019 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards9 Oct 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz