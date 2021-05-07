New Generation Awards announces judging panel for 2021

The 9th annual New Generation Awards has named its judges for 2021, including nine new faces joining the team.
Over the past nine years, the New Generation Awards has seen a number of respected thought leaders from different sectors of the economy joining its panel, each one adding immense value and expertise across a broad spectrum of categories that New Gen offers to its entrants.
In no particular order, here are the 2021 judges:
- Asha Patel – Head of B2B Marketing Sub-Saharan Africa & Head of Marketing, Google South Africa
- Molefi Thulo – Executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa
- Lebo Madiba – Founder, PR Powerhouse
- Genie Botha – Head of Digital Products, MakeReign
- Uyanda Manana – Managing director, Conversation LAB
- Mpume Ngobese – Managing director, Joe Public Connect
- Lynne Krawchuk – Executive head of Client Service & Commercial Director, Clockwork Media
- Mike Sharman – Entrepreneur and founder, Retroviral
- Craig Miles – Creative director, Hellosquare
- Tracey Jones – Founder and managing director, Positive Dialogue
- Zubeida Goolam – Co-founder and chief creative officer, Valiant Agency
- Shivani Naidoo – Portfolio manager: Digital Media, Vodacom
- Luke Goller – Managing partner, Arc Interactive
- Kieren Jacobsen – Communications director, Levergy
- Danielle Morley – Chief executive officer, Digital Optimization
- Templar Wales – Director, DYDX Digital
- Tara Turkington – CEO, Flow Communications
- Jeff Siepman – Co-founder and creative director, Livion Media
- Gillian Findlay – CEO, Cambial Communications and the awards Head Judge
- Astrid Ascar – Digital Strategy, Marketing and Content Creation consultant, practitioner and chief growth officer, Wunderman Thompson
- Prakash Patel – Senior marketing and executive director, ForKeeps
- Darren Leishman – Co-founder and CEO, Spitfire Inbound
For a more detailed look at this year’s judges, visit newgenawards.co.za
.
The Awards have also announced three new categories:
- The Best Online Magazine/Newspaper Award
- The Top UX/UI Designer Award
- The Best E-Commerce Website Award
Entries are officially open and will close at the end of June and the judging will commence at the beginning of August with the finalist announced at the end of August.
The 2021 New Gen Hybrid Awards ceremony will be held at the Ticketpro Dome, Hybrid Studios in September.