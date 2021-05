New Generation Awards announces judging panel for 2021

The 9th annual New Generation Awards has named its judges for 2021, including nine new faces joining the team.

Asha Patel – Head of B2B Marketing Sub-Saharan Africa & Head of Marketing, Google South Africa



Molefi Thulo – Executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa



Lebo Madiba – Founder, PR Powerhouse



Genie Botha – Head of Digital Products, MakeReign



Uyanda Manana – Managing director, Conversation LAB



Mpume Ngobese – Managing director, Joe Public Connect



Lynne Krawchuk – Executive head of Client Service & Commercial Director, Clockwork Media



Mike Sharman – Entrepreneur and founder, Retroviral



Craig Miles – Creative director, Hellosquare



Tracey Jones – Founder and managing director, Positive Dialogue



Zubeida Goolam – Co-founder and chief creative officer, Valiant Agency



Shivani Naidoo – Portfolio manager: Digital Media, Vodacom



Luke Goller – Managing partner, Arc Interactive



Kieren Jacobsen – Communications director, Levergy



Danielle Morley – Chief executive officer, Digital Optimization



Templar Wales – Director, DYDX Digital



Tara Turkington – CEO, Flow Communications



Jeff Siepman – Co-founder and creative director, Livion Media



Gillian Findlay – CEO, Cambial Communications and the awards Head Judge



Astrid Ascar – Digital Strategy, Marketing and Content Creation consultant, practitioner and chief growth officer, Wunderman Thompson



Prakash Patel – Senior marketing and executive director, ForKeeps



Darren Leishman – Co-founder and CEO, Spitfire Inbound

The Best Online Magazine/Newspaper Award

The Top UX/UI Designer Award

The Best E-Commerce Website Award

Over the past nine years, the New Generation Awards has seen a number of respected thought leaders from different sectors of the economy joining its panel, each one adding immense value and expertise across a broad spectrum of categories that New Gen offers to its entrants.In no particular order, here are the 2021 judges:For a more detailed look at this year’s judges, visit newgenawards.co.za The Awards have also announced three new categories:Entries are officially open and will close at the end of June and the judging will commence at the beginning of August with the finalist announced at the end of August.The 2021 New Gen Hybrid Awards ceremony will be held at the Ticketpro Dome, Hybrid Studios in September.