Congratulations to the MamaMagic Product Awards winners

The prestigious MamaMagic Products Awards 2019 ceremony took place on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 at The Venue at The Houghton Hotel. Various parenting brands, as well as parenting influencers, came together to celebrate the winners in the various categories of the MamaMagic Product Awards at this special breakfast event in Johannesburg.



The MiniKit by Dr Carmen was named not only the winner in the Safety category but also took home the title of the MamaMagic Product Awards 2019 National Winner.



“These awards have become a prestigious event that honours the best pregnancy and parenting products to hit the South African parenting market in the last year. Each year, I am astounded by the products that are released to help moms and dads on their parenting journey. This year has been no different, “ says MamaMagic founder and managing director Projeni Pather.



Here is a list of all the MamaMagic Product Award 2019 winners

Safety and National Winner: The MiniKit by Dr Carmen



Mom’s Essentials Winner: BiddyKins Backpack Nappy Bag



Baby Essentials Winner: Angelcare Mini Bath Support



Travel Winner: Maxi-Cosi Jade Carrycot



Feeding Winner: Tommee Tippee Super Cup



Parent’s Choice Baby Essentials Winner: Tommee Tippee Breast-Like Soother and Mom & Bab Training Pants



Parent’s Choice Play Winner: Tummy Time Mobile Entertainer



Parent’s Choice Nursery Winner: Tommee Tippee Grolight and Snuggletime Healthtex Mattress with Nanotect



Parent’s Choice Feeding Winner: Nuk Evolution Magic Cup



Parent’s Choice Travel Winner: BabyWombWorld Compact Travel Baby Stroller and Toddler Pram



Parent’s Choice Safety Winner: BabyWombWorld Jumper Baby 3-in-1 Infrared Ear and Forehead Thermometer



Parent’s Choice Mom’s Essentials Winner: MamaMoo Maxima Breast Pump

For more information on the MamaMagic New Product Awards visit



