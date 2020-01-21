SA's Willowlamp picks up 4 international lighting design awards

South African designer lighting company Willowlamp recently picked up four international awards, two LIT Design Awards and two D'Arc Awards.

Southern Flame

Giant Fuschia

Willowlamp, which is driven by creative director and founder Adam Hoets and his studio of artisans, received two accolades at the 2019 Lighting Design Awards (LIT).The company's Southern Flame piece – created for Southern Guild and exhibited locally and internationally – earned a win in the Designer and Custom Lighting category. The once-off creation is a sculptural work based on a ‘melting’ version of the Mandala No 1 and is 3.2 metres tall and 2.5m wide.Winning in the Chandelier category was the Giant Fuschia, a special commission for an event space made for a client in the Congo. This piece is four metres in diameter and is a mixed metallic version of the popular Fuschia design with 13 LED lights illuminating the graded colour progression from brass to copper.LIT is open to submissions globally and accepts entries from manufacturers and designers from all over the world. The winning entries are assessed and judged by a jury of designers across the interiors and architecture spectrum. The winners receive a LIT trophy and publicity showcasing their work to a wider international audience.The 2019 edition of the LIT Design Awards received hundreds of lighting submissions by lighting firms, emerging designers and students from all around the globe. The winners were announced on 17 December 2019.In addition to its LIT accolades, Willowlamp also picked up accolades at the 2019 D’Arc Awards by placing third in two categories for two different pieces. D’Arc recognised the Giant Fuschia by placing it third place in the Bespoke Installation category. Willowlamp’s Halo was awarded third place for Best Architectural Lighting.This is the second time that Willowlamp has been recognised by D’Arc. The company received second prize for The Best Use of Decorative Lighting in a Hotel Project at the 2017 edition of D’Arc.