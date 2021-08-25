Massmart in talks to acquire on-demand grocery startup OneCart

E-commerce News South Africa

    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
    Massmart is selling its non-core food assets - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh - to its rival Shoprite Holdings for R1,36bn to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday. By Nqobile Dludla
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
Massmart in talks to acquire on-demand grocery startup OneCart

25 Aug 2021
In line with its strategy to invest in and accelerate its e-commerce presence, Makro and Game owner Massmart has entered into negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in OneCart, an on-demand grocery retail marketplace and logistics platform.
Tay Zombulovich and Lynton Peters, OneCart cofounders
As OneCart partners with multiple retailers, its platform simulates a virtual mall and provides delivery of goods within a few hours. Customers are able to shop products across the dry grocery, frozen and fresh foods, liquor, baby, health and beauty, household and pet supplies categories, from multiple brands and retailers all available via a single shopping interface.

Officially launched to the public in 2018, the startup has since expanded its service from Gauteng to major urban hubs across the country.

SA startup OneCart reveals refreshed design and shopping experience
SA startup OneCart reveals refreshed design and shopping experience

South African online grocery concierge OneCart has refreshed its website and mobile app to offer an improved shopping experience...

28 Jun 2019


Massmart said this potential acquisition will allow Massmart to further expand its capabilities in the fast-growing on-demand delivery segment, while continuing to support the independent retailer marketplace model of OneCart.

The company is currently in the process of negotiating and finalising transaction documentation, and Massmart said it's hopeful to conclude discussions in the coming weeks "pending finalisation of a few key matters".
