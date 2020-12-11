E-commerce News South Africa

Tekkie Town launches online store with greater variety

11 Dec 2020
Local sneaker retailer, Tekkie Town, has expanded into the e-commerce space with the launch of its online store.


Customers are now able to shop a wider range of footwear and accessories online, with Tekkie Town promising an easy, seamless shopping experience. With the internet uptake accelerating in areas that were previously slower in terms of digital transformation, Tekkie Town believes its website will provide a new sales channel for a greater number of customers.

“We view e-commerce as a vehicle to make our offering more accessible – especially in this time of Covid-19. The online store is an extension of our retail footprint but will also offer new and exciting products that were not previously available in our brick-and-mortar stores, for customers who are looking for curated fashion trends and world-class brands,” says Mohamed Dewan, merchandise and marketing executive at Tekkie Town.

The site offers an easy and convenient returns process and promises swift and hassle-free delivery. The store is launching with free delivery on all purchases over R450, with a flat rate of R60 for purchases that fall below this sum.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure that shopping online with us will be an enjoyable, user-friendly experience. Customers can look forward to new deals and a wider range of branded footwear, clothing and accessories for the whole family, while secure in the knowledge that their details are safe.

"We know that the technology exists for online transactions, however, what customers will experience when visiting our online site is the same sound ethics, values and service excellence evident in our physical stores – translated into a seamless digital relationship.”
