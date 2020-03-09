Magazines News South Africa

Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2020 winners announced

The continent's most influential women in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership received recognition at the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Awards inaugural gala dinner held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC Complex in Durban on Friday, 6 March 2020.

The glamorous event was held directly after the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit which was hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal government and presented by Mastercard.

“I’d like to extend congratulations to all the 2020 award winners for truly embodying this year’s summit theme, ‘The Ceiling Crashers 2.0: Power with Purpose’,” said Renuka Methil, managing editor of Forbes Woman Africa. “It was the perfect end to a day of enlightening of panel discussions and ‘In the Spotlight’ talks that showcased the strides being made by women everywhere. We hope these well-deserved awards serve to highlight the impact being made by these women and provide inspiration for our future leaders.”

Rakesh Wahi, founder the ABN Group, welcomed this year’s attendants to the glamorous awards’ ceremony. The opening address was given by KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube; followed by the keynote address by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala. Following these engaging talks, the 2020 winners were announced.

2020 Forbes Woman Africa Gala Dinner results:

Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award
Dr Aisha Pandor, co-founder of SweepSouth, South Africa

Forbes Woman Africa Gen Y Award
Nthabiseng Mosia, founder of Easy Solar, Sierra Leone

Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award
DJ Zinhle, South Africa

Forbes Woman Africa Entrepreneur Award
Olajumoke Adenowo, founder of Ad Consulting, Nigeria

Forbes Woman Africa Male Gender Advocate Award
Bafana Khumalo, co-founder of Sonke Gender Justice, South Africa

Forbes Woman Africa Social Impact Award
Charmaine Mabuza, co-founder of Zamani Holdings, South Africa

Forbes Woman Africa Pioneer Award
Irene Charnley, founder and deputy chairman of Smile Telecoms Holdings

Forbes Woman Africa Chairperson Award
Ibukun Awosika, chairman of First Bank of Nigeria

Forbes Woman Africa Legacy Award
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, South Africa
