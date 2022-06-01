Dimension Data appoints a new CEO

Dimension Data has announced that Alan Turnley-Jones will be taking up the role of CEO of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) business.

Alan Turnley-Jones | image supplied

The appointment comes after current CEO Werner Kapp announced that he will be departing the company on 30 June. Kapp has been with Dimension Data for 22 years and oversaw the globalisation ambitions of parent company NTT during his term.Turnley-Jones joined Dimension Data MEA in 1999 and has served as the lead for the company’s managed cloud and infrastructure services since 2021. He is a seasoned and highly respected strategic leader who has held various roles over his 23-year tenure at Dimension Data.He brings a wealth of global expertise to his role including a strong track record of innovation and transformation and leading cross-functional teams. His experience across industries and in service delivery, managed services and digital transformation will support the region’s growth ambitions and deliver on NTT’s global business strategy in MEA.“Any new chapter is always an exciting one, I am honoured to take the reins from Werner who leaves the business in a strategically strong position. I am optimistic that as the new CEO, my team and I will continue to drive the execution of our strategy that will see Dimension Data realise the global ambitions set by NTT and our group CEO,” says Turnley-Jones.Dimension Data said in a statement that Kapp will complete a handover to the incoming CEO to ensure a smooth transition.