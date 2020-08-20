NEWSWATCH: Google, Gmail, Google Drive causing havoc

Having trouble accessing your Gmail, Google Drive, or Google Meet? You're not alone.

What's up with the GSuite? — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) August 20, 2020

TechCrunch reports that Gmail, Google Drive hit by outage





According to www.engadget.com Google’s status page says they are continuing to investigate the issue. It has also updated to indicate reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well.





Twitter has been flooded with queries as the users are unable to work on Gmail. According to zeenews.india.com, this is the second time in two months that Gmail has suffered such massive outage.

Thousands of people across the world are reporting that they are unable to perform several functions via Google Search, Gmail, and even Google Drive.According to reports, Gmail issues include the inability to log in, send attachments, or receive messages. As for Google Search, many users are unable to perform searches via the web browser and are also unable to log in.Google has acknowledged the existence of this outage, saying it is investing the issue.