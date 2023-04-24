Industries

New SA Tourism board members appointed

24 Apr 2023
Kholeka Zama, Tim Harris and Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo have been appointed to sit on the interim board of SA Tourism.
Source: Supplied. Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa's national chair.
Source: Supplied. Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa's national chair.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille gazetted the appointments in line with Section 16 (3) (b) of the Tourism Act.

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) welcomed the appointment of the new SA Tourism board members, noting Minister De Lille’s decision to bolster the board’s expertise with individuals who bring corporate governance, entrepreneurship, finance and tourism experience.

Zama is a qualified chartered accountant with experience in finance, audit and governance – who has worked for Digital Frontiers NPC and British American Tobacco SA.

Harris is an associate professor of practice at Johannesburg Business School and a senior advisor to Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance.

Mntambo is the former director general of the Gauteng provincial government and director of the Independent Mediation Service of South Africa (IMSSA).

"With the board appointments finalised, we look forward to working closely with SA Tourism to leverage its role of promoting tourism to and within South Africa," Fedhasa's national chair, Rosemary Anderson said.

Minister applauds sector for continued commitment to recovery
Minister applauds sector for continued commitment to recovery

22 Mar 2023

"As the voice of hospitality in the country, we understand the need for and are committed to growing the tourism sector so that we can create the jobs that are so greatly needed in our economy.

"The better we market the destination, the more tourism business and all the businesses in its deep supply chain flourish, thus providing livelihood opportunities for the many South Africans who find themselves without jobs.

"SA Tourism’s role in promoting tourism is critical and it is our privilege to work with them to achieve the key performance indicators (KPIs) that have already been set in this regard."

