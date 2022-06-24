Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Junior Property Manager Johannesburg
  • Property Manager Johannesburg
  • Property Finance Administrator Cape Town
  • Property Finance Accountant Cape Town
  • UK Customer Service Work from home
  • Client Account Manager - Integrated Johannesburg
  • Financial Manager Cape Town
  • Relationship Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Cape Town
  • Customer Support Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Attacq Foundation hosts bursary session for next generation of property professionals

    24 Jun 2022
    The Attacq Foundation recently held its bursary session for students studying property-related and engineering courses at its partner institutions. The students' studies are facilitated and managed collectively by the SAPOA bursary fund, South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP), The Atterbury Trust, Women's Property Network Bursary Fund (WPN), and the University of Pretoria.
    Attacq social executive Janine Palm
    Attacq social executive Janine Palm
    Two events, themed 'Recruitment and support during Youth Month' were held in Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively and brought together the bursary students studying in these cities to network and engage with each other, and with leaders in the property industry who shared inspiring words as well as insights from their years in the sector.

    Attacq social executive Janine Palm says, “It is so fitting that we are hosting our bursary sessions during Youth Month. Higher education in South Africa is sadly inaccessible for many young people and I am proud of the work of the Attacq Foundation which, along with our partners, is empowering the next generation of property professionals.”

    Founded in 2015, the Attacq Foundation is a corporate social investment initiative focused on sustainable education and training, powered by Attacq Limited. It supports disadvantaged students pursuing real estate and construction-related courses by providing financial support through various programmes.

    “Building our nation is about uplifting and giving back to the community in ways that create a sustainable difference. The link between education and empowerment cannot be overstated. I am excited to watch the journey of the bursary recipients we support as they grow into confident and competent industry players,” concludes Palm.
    NextOptions

    Related

    #YouthMonth: We may be young, but we are not ignorant
    #YouthMonth: We may be young, but we are not ignorant1 day ago
    Digify Africa and Meta celebrate African digital potential this Youth Month in Youth Digital Skills Forum
    Digify AfricaDigify Africa and Meta celebrate African digital potential this Youth Month in Youth Digital Skills Forum2 days ago
    Source: Supplied. A young entrepreneur at the Zone 6 event on Youth Day.
    Young hustlers get the chance to unlock their potential in the job market3 days ago
    #YouthMonth: Entrepreneur Mpho Mohaswa builds a bright future in beverages
    #YouthMonth: Entrepreneur Mpho Mohaswa builds a bright future in beverages3 days ago
    Image supplied: The winners of the Youth-Owned Brand Awards have been announced
    Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards winners announced20 Jun 2022
    Pursuing sustainable livelihoods - these South African youths are shining examples of resilience
    SappiPursuing sustainable livelihoods - these South African youths are shining examples of resilience20 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz