Attacq Foundation hosts bursary session for next generation of property professionals

The Attacq Foundation recently held its bursary session for students studying property-related and engineering courses at its partner institutions. The students' studies are facilitated and managed collectively by the SAPOA bursary fund, South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP), The Atterbury Trust, Women's Property Network Bursary Fund (WPN), and the University of Pretoria.

Attacq social executive Janine Palm

Two events, themed 'Recruitment and support during Youth Month' were held in Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively and brought together the bursary students studying in these cities to network and engage with each other, and with leaders in the property industry who shared inspiring words as well as insights from their years in the sector.Attacq social executive Janine Palm says, “It is so fitting that we are hosting our bursary sessions during Youth Month. Higher education in South Africa is sadly inaccessible for many young people and I am proud of the work of the Attacq Foundation which, along with our partners, is empowering the next generation of property professionals.”Founded in 2015, the Attacq Foundation is a corporate social investment initiative focused on sustainable education and training, powered by Attacq Limited. It supports disadvantaged students pursuing real estate and construction-related courses by providing financial support through various programmes.“Building our nation is about uplifting and giving back to the community in ways that create a sustainable difference. The link between education and empowerment cannot be overstated. I am excited to watch the journey of the bursary recipients we support as they grow into confident and competent industry players,” concludes Palm.