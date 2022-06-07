Tazkiya continues to add more value to the local Muslim community

Tazkiya™, the first-of-its-kind Sharia'h-compliant will, family takaful, life cover and estate administration offering in South Africa, has been further enhanced by now paying R10,000 towards the costs of burial services for its Muslim clients at no additional cost.
Capital Legacy, the takaful fund operator, will pay the R10,000 directly to the burial society that carries out the burial services. This new burial society benefit applies to all new and existing Tazkiya™ Legacy Protection Plan™ holders.
Summary of the burial society benefit:
It pays R10,000* to the burial society at no additional cost.
The benefit will not reduce any other benefits of the plan or require an additional contribution.
The purpose of this benefit is to expedite funds for the shrouding and burial of the deceased plan holder, in terms of the Islamic faith.
The takaful fund operator pays this benefit directly to the burial society to carry out the burial services.
This benefit applies to all new and existing Tazkiya™ Legacy Protection Plan™ clients.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Quick glossary:
Burial society “An organisation or society who has undertaken the responsibility of performing the funerals of the deceased members of the Muslim community in accordance with the tenets of the Islamic faith.”
Burial society services “The shrouding, burial and related services carried out upon a deceased plan holder in terms of the Islamic faith.”