Healthy habits your dentist wishes you would follow

In addition to preventing tooth decay, fluoride can also cause teeth to be stronger overall, which can help to reduce the risk of other dental problems such as chipping or cracking. Make sure to brush for at least two minutes to remove plaque and prevent the growth of acid-producing bacteria. When you do not have time to brush, try to chew sugar-free gum. It will help remove food particles from your teeth by stimulating saliva production, which helps neutralise acids and promote remineralization.