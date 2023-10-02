Healthy habits your dentist wishes you would follow

In addition to preventing tooth decay, fluoride can also cause teeth to be stronger overall, which can help to reduce the risk of other dental problems such as chipping or cracking. Make sure to brush for at least two minutes to remove plaque and prevent the growth of acid-producing bacteria. When you do not have time to brush, try to chew sugar-free gum. It will help remove food particles from your teeth by stimulating saliva production, which helps neutralise acids and promote remineralization.
Certain foods can contribute to stronger teeth by providing essential nutrients. Calcium is crucial for strong teeth and bones. It can be obtained from dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt, and leafy green vegetables. Enamel-friendly vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin D, phosphorus, and potassium, also play a role in maintaining strong teeth. These can be found in fatty fish, eggs, nuts, and bananas. Limit acidic foods like citrus fruits as they can weaken enamel over time. Consume them in moderation and rinse your mouth afterward.
You can maintain healthy teeth and promote optimal oral health by following these helpful tips. Remember to brush and floss regularly, schedule annual dental visits, spit rather than rinse, and avoid staining substances. Incorporating probiotics and tooth-strengthening foods into your diet can further support your dental health. Lastly, be vigilant in identifying any potential dental issues and seek professional dental care when necessary. With these practices in place, you'll be on your way to maintaining a healthy smile for years.
