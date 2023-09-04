Vitamins for healthy teeth

Maintaining good dental and oral health is crucial for your overall well-being, and having a balanced diet that includes essential vitamins and minerals is vital for a healthy smile. If you want to support healthier gums and teeth, there are vitamins you should consider, as insufficient levels of certain vitamins and minerals can lead to various dental problems.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is crucial in maintaining healthy gum tissue, strengthening blood vessels and connective tissue in your mouth, and promoting wound healing. A deficiency in vitamin C can result in inflammation of the gums (gingivitis), as well as swollen, bleeding gums and loosening or loss of teeth. Because the human body cannot synthesise it, vitamin C is an essential dietary component, with deficiencies avoided through the consumption of fruit and vegetables.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for the formation of red blood cells and the maintenance of healthy nerves. A lack of vitamin B12 can lead to oral health issues, including inflammation of the tongue (glossitis), mouth ulcers, and a burning sensation in the tongue or mouth. A Vitamin B12 deficiency can also increase your risk of a severe form of gum disease called periodontitis.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for oral health as it helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorous, which is crucial for strong teeth and bones. The body produces vitamin D when it’s exposed to sunlight. It is essential to get enough vitamin D so that the calcium can get to work, strengthening your tooth enamel. However, many people don’t get enough vitamin D. Insufficient levels can increase the risk of tooth decay and gum disease.

Including foods in your diet that are high in these vitamins is crucial for maintaining good dental and oral health.

Adequate levels of these vitamins are essential to prevent dental problems and promote overall well-being. Here are some examples:

Vitamin C

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits



Strawberries and kiwi



Red and green bell peppers



Tomatoes



Leafy greens like spinach and kale

Vitamin B12

Meat, such as beef, chicken, and liver



Fish and shellfish, including salmon and clams



Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt



Eggs

Vitamin D

Fatty fish, such as salmon and sardines



Cod liver oil



Fortified dairy products (milk, cheese, and yogurt)



Egg yolks



Mushrooms

If you wish to take the best care of your teeth, ensure you're getting the right mix of nutrients every day. Ask your doctor about vitamin deficiencies, and talk with your dentist about the best ways to protect your smile and body. If you suspect a vitamin deficiency, it is essential to consult a general practitioner. Your doctor can diagnose the deficiency through blood tests and recommend appropriate treatment options. In most cases, dietary changes and supplements are prescribed to correct the deficiency.