Is allergic rhinitis 'sneezing' life into South Africa's allergy care market?

Consumers across the globe are being exposed to more allergens, as urbanisation, industrialisation, and pollution, increase rapidly. This has amplified the prevalence and severity of allergic rhinitis and hay fever symptoms, thereby increasing consumer demand for remedies that treat these conditions. As such, global and local market players are catering to these demands for allergic rhinitis treatment through product innovation and product line expansion.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Allergy Care Industry Landscape Report 2022 carefully uncovers the global and local Allergy Care market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Allergy Care market environment and its future.

The global Allergy Treatment market reached a value of approximately $18.9bn in 2021. Furthermore, the market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9%, to reach a value of approximately $38.9bn by 2032, as illustrated in the graph below.

Graphics by Insight Survey Source: FutureMarketInsights

In South Africa, the local Allergy Care market is expected to grow at a slightly stronger rate, with an expected CAGR of 8.3%, for the 2022 to 2026 forecast period. Tellingly, the local Allergy Care market has experienced astounding growth in recent years, having achieved a CARG of 11.9% between 2016 and 2021.

Globally, greater numbers of consumers are experiencing allergic rhinitis and hay fever symptoms, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that allergic rhinitis affects between 10% and 30% of the global adult population, and up to 40% of children. As a result, key market players are launching new and innovative products that treat allergic rhinitis and hay fever symptoms, in order to cater to this robust and growing consumer demand.



For example, Altamira Therapeutics recently launched Bentrio Nasal Spray in the United States (US). This product is formulated to specifically treat symptoms of allergic rhinitis, triggered by inhaling airborne allergens, through its key ingredient of the clay mineral, bentonite. Moreover, Théa Pharmaceuticals recently announced that the company was launching a new eye spray, namely Zaspray, which assists in the relief of dry eye symptoms caused by hay fever and other allergic conditions.

Similarly, the South African market is also experiencing growth caused by the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis, with the Chief Executive of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa, Professor Mike Levin, estimating that allergic rhinitis affects up to half the population. As such, this high local prevalence of allergic rhinitis has also stimulated advancements in the local industry, as key players launch new products targeted at treating allergic rhinitis and hay fever, and expand their existing product lines, by offering consumers novel formats of these products.

As an illustration of this local advancement, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited recently launched Ryaltris® nasal spray for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in the South African market. This product offers consumers a first-of-its-kind combination inhaler treatment, that contains an antihistamine and a steroid, designed for the relief of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis. This nasal spray offers allergic rhinitis sufferers a new and innovative way to treat the inconvenient symptoms associated with this allergic condition.

Additionally, Aspen Pharmacare recently announced that it was expanding its Allergy Care range, BETADEXAMINE, with the launch of a new product format, BETADEXAMINE Tablets. This product is specifically formulated for the treatment of acute allergic rhinitis, that is not responsive to conventional therapy, thereby also working to meet the growing consumer demand for effective allergic rhinitis amongst South African consumers.

