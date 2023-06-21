Mediclinic Paarl embraces quality improvement

The hospital general manager and head of units and quality teams assembled in the conference room of Mediclinic Paarl this week to receive an accreditation certificate from Cohsasa CEO, Jacqui Stewart. This hospital has been in the Cohsasa programme since November 1996 and has received seven subsequent accreditation awards. The latest, awarded by the Cohsasa Board in late May when the hospital scored 97, is a four-year accreditation award suggesting that quality improvement is deeply entrenched in the culture of the hospital.

Front row: Riëtte Muller (Theatre Unit manager), Elizma de Klerk (infection prevention and control specialist), Magdalene Douw (Surgical Unit H unit manager), Mathrodene Naude (Medical Unit B senior professional nurse ), Jacqui Stewart (CEO of Cohsasa), Henri van Waart (hospital general manager), Patricia Koopman (CCU Unit manager), Marena Karelse (Obstetrics Unit C unit manager), Roseline Janskies (Surgical Unit G senior professional nurse) and Susanna Rossouw (Emergency Centre Unit manager).Back row: Corné Bekker (doctor relationship manager), Liana van der Walt (learning and development facilitator), Helét Mostert (pharmacy manager), Luzaan Bester (hospital secretary), Maureen Nel (Medical Unit B unit manager and acting UM for Surgical Unit A), Jackie Zamudio-Prins (nursing manager), Aden Adams (technical manager), Tarryn Rhaman (HR business partner), Annelise Nel (patient safety manager), Gideon Jonas (Wisdom Security: site supervisor) and Jacorie Visagie (patient experience manager)

Commenting on Mediclinic Paarl’s achievements, CEO of Cohsasa, Jacqui Stewart said that it was her absolute pleasure and privilege to meet all the staff at the hospital and to present the certificate.

“You are a very committed team and have demonstrated that quality can be part of everything you do. You all deserve the recognition.”

Mediclinic Paarl hospital general manager, Henri van Waart, commented on the occasion: “I am very happy that Mediclinic Paarl has achieved its third consecutive four-year accreditation. Our hospital has benefited a lot from the Cohsasa programme, which has ensured that we adhere to strict quality and safety standards. The programme's strict guidelines, evaluations and focus on quality improvement have led to better protocols, streamlined processes, and a stronger focus on care that is centred on the patient.

“The service has become more efficient, proactive, and in line with international best practices. Cohsasa's survey was done in the most effective way possible. It included thorough evaluations and actionable comments that helped different departments make targeted changes, which has led to better healthcare delivery overall.”



