Social media research reveals who's behind the anti-vaccination infodemic

New social media research, conducted by media intelligence firm Commetric, reveals the impact Covid-19 has had on the spread of anti-vaccination conspiracy theories online
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.

Some of the main findings include:

  • Most users consumed vaccination content via videos rather than via media outlets, with the most popular YouTube channels spreading conspiracy claims.
  • Some of the top trending videos on Facebook were several years old and promoted long-standing conspiracy theories.
  • Much of the conspiratorial thinking was stirred up by Plandemic, a video featuring prominent anti-vaccine activist Judy Mikovits, and by the ever-popular narrative that Bill Gates created the virus to sell vaccines.
  • The most influential anti-vaxxers on Twitter created an echo chamber populated by users describing themselves as Christians, conservatives, and Trump supporters.
  • Far-right conspiracy proponents have evolved in their messaging: they have started to oppose calls for mandatory vaccination with a “pro-choice” stance, often treating vaccine resistance as a political campaign.

Read the full research here:
How has Covid-19 affected the anti-vaccination movement? A social media analysis
