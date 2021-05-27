Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
  • Lightstone unpacks semigration trends across Western Cape, KZN, Gauteng
    Nearly 15% of homeowners who sold and bought homes in the three years leading up to 2020 have moved from cities to smaller towns. This is according to recent data shared by Lightstone Property which highlights that most of these purchases from the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal show the appeal of opting for a quieter setting within their respective provinces, but Gautengers are moving all over the country.
  • #MarketingMasterminds: Tara Louw on Woolworths' Happy Little Moments campaign
    This month's Marketing Mastermind is Tara Louw, Digital Media Comms Lead: Special Occasions at Woolworths. She discusses the Happy Little Moments campaign. Issued by Facebook
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Woolworths opens new concept standalone liquor store

27 May 2021
Woolworths has opened WCellar, a new concept standalone liquor store, adjoining the Food Market of their Nicolway store in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The dedicated store offers a broader selection of crafted wines, co-created with leading wineries, as well as additional lines to cater for different tastes, such as an edited assortment of beers, craft beers, ciders and spirits.

The store design is intended to create a warm and safe ambiance. The WCellar store will also offer in-house expert advice on wine and liquor, in the form of an in-store sommelier (WCellar consultant). The consultant will be on-hand to help guide customers on their journey, making suggestions and recommendations.

“At Woolworths, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve on our offering of quality products, so we’re really excited about the launch of the WCellar brand extension,” says Rebecca Constable, senior wine buyer for Woolworths. “The selection of drinks has been carefully curated by our team of experts, and we’re confident that our customers won’t need or want to go anywhere else for their complete shop,” she says. “Customers will experience the Woolies difference, receive help with their selection and find a range to suit any occasion.”

Woolworths strives to bring its customers wines that are sustainably sourced and ethnically made, and as such the liquor range at WCellar has been expertly selected, making sure to please every taste; from the distinguished wine connoisseur to the whiskey lover searching for the perfect malt.

The launch will be celebrated with local loyalty members. WRewards cardholders who live in the area will receive a voucher which entitles them to R100 off any purchase over R300. WCellar Wine Club members can also find exclusive discounts in-store at a dedicated feature wall. An exclusive discount of 20% off Chardonnay (in celebration of International Chardonnay Day on 27 May) is currently on offer, for example. This voucher is only available to Wine Club members and they will be issued a new voucher every month. For anyone who wants to join the Wine Club, it’s free to sign up and upon joining you get a R75 voucher to spend on wine, plus access to monthly communications, which includes exclusive discounts, invitations to monthly virtual tastings and “what’s trending” content.

The aim is to open another WCellar store in the Gauteng region, with a view to rolling out to a national footprint in the future.
Comment

Read more: Woolworths, liquor store

Related

Facebook#MarketingMasterminds: Tara Louw on Woolworths' Happy Little Moments campaign1 day ago
Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA6 May 2021
Ebony+IvoryMedia planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands28 Apr 2021
Woolworths implements further single-use plastic reductions in stores13 Apr 2021
Wunderman ThompsonCookieless world13 Apr 2021
Woolworths CEO signs global pledge calling for greater water stewardship25 Mar 2021
AFDAAfda alumnus and colourist Kyle Stroebel on Oscar nomination for My Octopus Teacher23 Mar 2021
GreenCapeSA Plastics Pact Reuse Innovation Challenge 2021 won by I-Drop Water18 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz