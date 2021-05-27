Woolworths opens new concept standalone liquor store

Woolworths has opened WCellar, a new concept standalone liquor store, adjoining the Food Market of their Nicolway store in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The dedicated store offers a broader selection of crafted wines, co-created with leading wineries, as well as additional lines to cater for different tastes, such as an edited assortment of beers, craft beers, ciders and spirits.The store design is intended to create a warm and safe ambiance. The WCellar store will also offer in-house expert advice on wine and liquor, in the form of an in-store sommelier (WCellar consultant). The consultant will be on-hand to help guide customers on their journey, making suggestions and recommendations.“At Woolworths, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve on our offering of quality products, so we’re really excited about the launch of the WCellar brand extension,” says Rebecca Constable, senior wine buyer for Woolworths. “The selection of drinks has been carefully curated by our team of experts, and we’re confident that our customers won’t need or want to go anywhere else for their complete shop,” she says. “Customers will experience the Woolies difference, receive help with their selection and find a range to suit any occasion.”Woolworths strives to bring its customers wines that are sustainably sourced and ethnically made, and as such the liquor range at WCellar has been expertly selected, making sure to please every taste; from the distinguished wine connoisseur to the whiskey lover searching for the perfect malt.The launch will be celebrated with local loyalty members. WRewards cardholders who live in the area will receive a voucher which entitles them to R100 off any purchase over R300. WCellar Wine Club members can also find exclusive discounts in-store at a dedicated feature wall. An exclusive discount of 20% off Chardonnay (in celebration of International Chardonnay Day on 27 May) is currently on offer, for example. This voucher is only available to Wine Club members and they will be issued a new voucher every month. For anyone who wants to join the Wine Club, it’s free to sign up and upon joining you get a R75 voucher to spend on wine, plus access to monthly communications, which includes exclusive discounts, invitations to monthly virtual tastings and “what’s trending” content.The aim is to open another WCellar store in the Gauteng region, with a view to rolling out to a national footprint in the future.