  • Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  • BREAKING: Duke Group launches Duchess
    In a first for female empowerment and for South African business, the Duke Group has launched Duchess - a 100% Black female-owned, Level 1 BBBEE-compliant, full-service production facilitator...
  • The dos and don'ts of creating exceptional cover letters and CVs
    Lillian Bususu, the graduate placement manager at IIE Rosebank College, takes us through the ins, outs and benefits of an excellent cover letter and CV, as well as key elements that should not be included, the importance of attention to detail and keeping applications relevant and to the point. Issued by Rosebank College
Spar workers end strike after agreement reached

5 May 2021
By: Joseph Chirume
A six-week strike by more than 130 workers of Spar distribution centre in Gqeberha has ended after they reached an agreement with management last week.

The six-week strike by members of the the Transport Retail and General Workers Union at the Spar distribution centre in Gqeberha has ended. Workers agreed to a different payment plan. Archive photo: Joseph Chirume

Workers had demanded a salary increase of 8.1% and the employer was offering 3%. The workers said their distribution centre branch paid a salary of R5,300 per month while other centres paid about R12,500.

The striking workers are members of the Transport Retail and General Workers Union (Thorn). Regional organiser, Berito Juku, said they called off the strike because the employer agreed to introduce new salary structures and benefits.

Juku said the strike was protracted by Spar’s management who wanted to take disciplinary action against 99 workers. “The company wanted to charge 99 members but we negotiated and the number was reduced to 37 workers. We will defend these workers because we can’t allow our members to be charged or dismissed for things that happened during a protected strike.”

Carrying weapons during strike action can get you dismissed

The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that employees can be dismissed for carrying weapons during a strike and it is reasonable to expect them to know that this is a dismissible offence...

By Lizle Louw, Shane Johnson and Justin de Wet 14 Apr 2021


Mandisa Mbikwana, human resources development officer for Spar Eastern Cape, said the company withdrew the lockout which it had imposed against the workers.

“The strike related to the union’s demand to bargain – which the company was and remains unwilling to accede and not a salary increase,” she said.

Mbikwana said the workers were previously paid “based on a productivity scheme” but that Spar has since agreed to revert to a more traditional, time-based method of payment. She said the company was still pursuing disciplinary cases against several union members for misconduct and disruptions caused during the strike.


SOURCE

GroundUp
GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.
Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
strike, Spar, Spar Group, labour dispute, labour strike, retail distribution, Joseph Chirume

