Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Clicks non-executive director Nonkululeko Gobodo resigns

16 Sep 2020
Nonkululeko Gobodo has resigned as Clicks Group's non-executive director, effective from Monday, 14 September 2020. Clicks said her resignation was due to "personal reasons".

Nonkululeko Gobodo

"We would like to thank Nonku for her valuable insights and contribution to the board and to the audit and risk committee over the past three years, and wish her every success in her present and future undertakings," said Clicks chairman David Nurek.

Gobodo’s resignation comes a week after Clicks came under fire for a racially offensive TRESemmé advert that was published on the retailer's website. Gobodo said that she had raised a red flag with Clicks management a few months ago over the way it was communicating with black customers. However, she said that Clicks alone shouldn’t take the fall for the advert as the retailer merely published the content that TRESemmé had created.

Clicks commits to boost spending on SMMEs

The Clicks Group has committed to increase spending on SMMEs and support local beauty and haircare brands, and other products...

11 Sep 2020


Gobodo confirmed today that she was not pushed from the Clicks board, but she could not stay on because she wanted to be free to pursue her other initiatives.

“The events of the past few days came to a place of being in direct conflict with an initiative that I’ve started called Awakened around racism and prejudice against women. It’s something that I’m passionate about,” Gobodo said.

Transformation requires more than ticking boxes

There is a gap between transformation and capability in South Africa - although we are doing a lot right in this area, with our employment equity laws, we still need a lot more to be done to capacitate the state. The public sector takes it very seriously, but I think the private sector is lagging behind.

By Nonkululeko Gobodo 2 Oct 2013


She added, “I want to be free to pursue my initiatives. I don’t want to limit what I say because I’m afraid of the impact on Clicks. Clicks must go through their journey of repairing the damage and I want to go on my journey of putting firmly on the table and the agenda of the country the issue of racism and prejudice against women."

“What happened last week was very sad [and] it affected me personally. As a black woman, I felt disrespected by that advert and it is something that I cannot deny how deeply it affected me,” she said.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: racism, Clicks, Nonkululeko Gobodo, beauty retail

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Juju's marketing genius19 hours ago
Unilever SA to set up new diversity committee and advisory board11 Sep 2020
Clicks commits to boost spending on SMMEs11 Sep 2020
Shoprite, Woolworths, PnP and Dis-Chem pull TRESemmé off shelves10 Sep 2020
Clicks delists TRESemmé, accepts resignation of senior exec8 Sep 2020
Ntshavheni calls on Clicks to promote products by SMMEs8 Sep 2020
How conducting solid research could have prevented the Clicks fiasco7 Sep 2020
Racist Clicks haircare campaign leads to backlash and picketing7 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz