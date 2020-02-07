Premium CBD brand Oil Science opens physical store

Oil Science has expanded its business operations with the opening of a new store in Century City, Cape Town.

Educational space

Located at the Century Village Shopping Centre, the new store stocks the company's range of premium, 100% natural, certified CBD products.“We stock all of the same products, including all of Oil Science’s range of premium CBD products that can be found on our online store,” says Oil Science MD, Anton Groeneveldt. “We also stock a selected range of products from renowned Swiss-based CBD brand, Cibdol, which complements our range, offering the highest quality products from prime European hemp.”For Oil Science, the physical space presents an opportunity to engage with customers on another level, and provide education around the use of CBD products.“With our emphasis on #KnowYourSource, we wanted to create a destination for new and existing customers to learn and engage more with us and the Oil Science and Cibdol brands,” says Groeneveldt. “Having a store also gives us a physical footprint and opens up other ways to market our business and we plan to roll-out more stores in strategic locations across the country in the near future.”The CBD oil products on offer are 100% THC-free with no psychoactive effects. “We want to encourage people to come in and talk to us - our friendly, trained team is ready to welcome anyone who is interested to learn more about the benefits of CBD,” he adds.Dr Alison Richardson, neurologist and spokesperson for Oil Science, says that daily drops under the tongue, morning and night, has shown to support the treatment of insomnia, depression, anxiety, chronic pain and general well-being and many other ailments, without the intoxicating influence of marijuana or with the side effects of pharmaceutical drugs.Trading hours are Monday to Saturday 09h00 to 18h00, and Sundays and public holidays 09h00 to 14h00.