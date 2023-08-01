All the 2023 Prism Awards winners

The 2023 Prism Awards winners were announced at a gala event on Saturday.

The Presidential Awards saw Bridget von Holdt awarded Gold for Outstanding Legacy of Achievement at the Prism Awards 2023

The 26th edition of the awards took place at the Galleria in Sandton, with the theme of ‘Telling a Story’.

The South African Campaign of the Year was awarded to Levergy for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Best Large PR Consultancy was DNA Brand Architects (Gold) and Best Small PR Consultancy was Paddington Station (Gold).

The Presidential Awards saw Bridget von Holdt and Palesa Madumo both awarded Gold for Outstanding Legacy of Achievement, while Bradly Howland received Gold in PR and Communications Industry Advancement.

This year 454 entries were received - the highest number of entries in the history of the Awards - with 390 meet the qualifying criteria, it was decided to award gold, silver, and bronze in all categories.

All the winners