All the 2023 Prism Awards winners

The 26th edition of the awards took place at the Galleria in Sandton, with the theme of ‘Telling a Story’.
The South African Campaign of the Year was awarded to Levergy for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Best Large PR Consultancy was DNA Brand Architects (Gold) and Best Small PR Consultancy was Paddington Station (Gold).
The Presidential Awards saw Bridget von Holdt and Palesa Madumo both awarded Gold for Outstanding Legacy of Achievement, while Bradly Howland received Gold in PR and Communications Industry Advancement.
This year 454 entries were received - the highest number of entries in the history of the Awards - with 390 meet the qualifying criteria, it was decided to award gold, silver, and bronze in all categories.
|South African Campaign of the year
|Gold
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
|Best Small Public Relations Consultancy
|Gold
|Paddington Station PR
|Silver
|Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS)
|Bronze
|The Friday Street Club
|Best mid-sized Public Relations Consultancy
|Silver
|Alkemi Collective
|Best Large Public Relations Consultancy
|Gold
|DNA Brand Architects
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Bronze
|Eclipse Communications
|Best Public Relations Intern of the year
|Gold
|Thato Moloi
|Grey Advertising
|Silver
|Lesego Senoela
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Bronze
|Sebabatso Lemoana
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Best Up-and-Coming Public Relations Professional
|Gold
|Lerato Motloung
|Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS)
|Silver
|Sheila Ramufhufhi
|Weber Shandwick
|Bronze
|Ayanda Mkhwanazi
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies
|Best Public Relations Professional
|Gold
|Candice Rew
|Bonfire Media
|Silver
|Dirk Pierre Slabbert
|Paddington Station PR
|Bronze
|Willem S. Eksteen, Stone CE
|Stone Consulting
|Arts and Entertainment
|Gold
|BCW Africa
|Rick and Morty
|Silver
|Tribeca
|LEGO: Ever-changing Play
|Bronze
|Showmax
|Showmax ‘Sex in Afrikaans’
|Best use of an Event to Build/Change Reputation
|Gold
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|BEAUTY IS BACK! #ClicksBeautyPlayground
|Silver
|Paddington Station PR
|Launch of Angostura Orange & Cocoa Bitters
|Bronze
|Paddington Station PR
|S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Final
|Best use of visual communications
|Silver
|Paddington & Piccadilly Station
|Strawberry Lips Don’t Be A Hothead
|Best use of video communications
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Map1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story
|Silver
|Playmakers Sponsorship and Marketing
|ABSA #SheUntamed
|Bronze
|Retroviral
|Ultra Pet: My Best Friend
|Business-to-Business
|Gold
|Tribeca
|Torsa launches in South Africa
|Silver
|Tribeca
|Profitroom launches into South Africa
|Bronze
|Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM
|#HerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
|Community Relations
|Gold
|Tribeca
|Gogos with Vuma
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Calling for comments: National Strategic Plan
|Bronze
|Weber Shandwick
|RE-Imagine Tomorrow
|Communication Research
|Bronze
|NSRI
|A South African Epidemiological Study of Fatal Drownings
|Consumer PR Existing Product or Service
|Silver
|Tribeca
|LEGO: Ever-changing Play
|Bronze
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tastic Heritage Campaign
|Bronze
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Sixty60 & Brad Binder ‘Dream Delivered’
|Corporate Communication (Business-to-Business)
|Gold
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Planting Seeds of Hope
|Silver
|Tribeca
|Profitroom launches into South Africa
|Bronze
|The Friday Street Club
|SAB Foundation
|Corporate Communication (Business-to-Consumer)
|Gold
|Investec South Africa
|Investec South Africa
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg – Abidjan route
|Bronze
|KAMuses Consultancy
|SMME Work
|Corporate Citizenship
|Gold
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|#BigUpYourLocal
|Silver
|Tribeca
|Gogos with Vuma
|Bronze
|Weber Shandwick
|Girls4Tech
|Crisis Management
|Gold
|PR Worx
|Richester Foods
|Silver
|Touchpoint Magna Carta
|Project War Room (3Media CEO Transition)
|Digital Media Relations
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Ultra Pet: My Best Friend
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg – Abidjan route
|Environmental
|Gold
|Weber Shandwick
|RE-Imagine Tomorrow
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|Bronze
|Weber Shandwick
|RE ESAR Series
|Financial Services
|Gold
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Silver
|Levergy
|Nedbank Cup Reality Football
|Bronze
|KAMuses Consutancy
|Money Market Account
|Food and Beverage
|Gold
|Paddington Station PR
|Angostura Rock Shandy
|Silver
|Paddington Station PR
|Launch of Angostura Orange & Cocoa Bitters
|Bronze
|Paddington Station PR
|S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Final
|Gaming and Virtual Reality
|Gold
|ByDesign Communications
|Centennial Schools – Gaming for the Future of Education
|Silver
|Clockwork Media
|Xbox – PC Game Pass
|Healthcare and Related Industries
|Silver
|Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS)
|Diversifying SA’s Blood Stem Cell Donor Registry
|Influencer Management
|Gold
|Hardyboys
|Lifebuoy Social Commerce Campaign
|Silver
|Grey Advertising Africa / WPP Team Liquid
|Savanna Twirra Shade
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|Integration of Traditional and New Media
|Gold
|Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM
|#SafeSpace by Jacaranda FM
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|ForAfrika body of work
|Bronze
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|MTN Summer WINdfall
|Internal Stakeholder Engagement and Communication
|Gold
|Bonfire Media
|Search for KFC’s Friendliest Restaurant
|Silver
|Tribeca
|The Press Room
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|One IDC
|International Campaign
|Bronze
|APO Group
|Africa Business Heroes
|Investor Relations
|Silver
|ByDesign Communications
|Anglo American – The Story Behind the Numbers
|Launch of a New Service or Product
|Gold
|Paddington Station PR
|Launch of Angostura Orange & Cocoa Bitters
|Gold
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Ethnogenics Launch
|Bronze
|One-Eyed Jack
|DSTV Content Creator Awards
|Media Relations
|Gold
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tastic Heritage Campaign
|Silver
|DNA Brand Architects
|Your Shade of Beautiful
|Bronze
|Creative Space Media
|Hollard Daredevil Run
|NGO/NPC Campaign
|Gold
|Tribeca
|Gogos with Vuma
|Silver
|Juno Media
|Amnesty International South Africa: The Real Maternity Issue
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|PR on Shoestring
|Silver
|Flow Communications & Olivia Jones Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|Bronze
|Paddington Station PR
|Strawberry Lips Don’t Be A Hothead
|Bronze
|Brandsmith for Jacaranda FM
|#SafeSpace by Jacaranda FM
|Public Affairs
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|MultiChoice: Partners Against Piracy
|Bronze
|South African Breweries
|SAB State of the Beer Economy
|Publications
|Silver
|Tribeca
|The Press Room
|Reputation and Brand Management
|Gold
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
|Silver
|Investec South Africa
|Investec South Africa
|Bronze
|Grey Advertising Africa / WPP Team Liquid
|The People vs. Savanna Cider
|Resources
|Gold
|ByDesign Communications
|Anglo American – The Story Behind the Numbers
|Silver
|ByDesign Communications
|PlatAfrica 2022
|Bronze
|Tribeca
|Torsa Mines Opportunity in SA
|Public Sector
|Silver
|ByDesign Communications
|ARIA drives Third Party Access
|Social Media as a Primary Method of Communication
|Gold
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|#BigUpYourLocal
|Silver
|Paddington Station PR
|Angostura Rock Shandy
|Bronze
|Retroviral
|Discovery Bank: #HackBlackFriday
|Sponsorship
|Gold
|Playmakers Sponsorship and Marketing
|ASBA #SheUntamed
|Silver
|Msports Marketing
|Momentum’s #OneMoreFan Campaign
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Heineken All-INvitational
|Sport
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Map1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story
|Silver
|Playmakers Sponsorship and Marketing
|ABSA #SheUntamed
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank Cup Reality Football
|Technology
|Gold
|Tribeca
|Gogos with Vuma
|Silver
|Tribeca
|Profitroom launches into South Africa
|Bronze
|Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS)
|CBI-electric: low voltage Astute Range Product Launch
|Travel and Tourism
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg – Abidjan route
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Launch of the Karoo National Botanical Garden’s Braille Trail
|Bronze
|Alkemi Collective
|Revitalising the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
|Presidential Awards
|Award
|Recipient
|Name of Award
|Gold
|Bridget von Holdt
|Outstanding Legacy of Achievement
|Gold
|Palesa Madumo
|Outstanding Legacy of Achievement
|Gold
|Bradly Howland
|Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement