Africa


All the 2023 Prism Awards winners

1 Aug 2023
The 2023 Prism Awards winners were announced at a gala event on Saturday.
Source: BCW Africa The Presidential Awards saw Bridget von Holdt awarded Gold for Outstanding Legacy of Achievement at the Prism Awards 2023
The 26th edition of the awards took place at the Galleria in Sandton, with the theme of ‘Telling a Story’.

The South African Campaign of the Year was awarded to Levergy for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Best Large PR Consultancy was DNA Brand Architects (Gold) and Best Small PR Consultancy was Paddington Station (Gold).

The Presidential Awards saw Bridget von Holdt and Palesa Madumo both awarded Gold for Outstanding Legacy of Achievement, while Bradly Howland received Gold in PR and Communications Industry Advancement.

This year 454 entries were received - the highest number of entries in the history of the Awards - with 390 meet the qualifying criteria, it was decided to award gold, silver, and bronze in all categories.

All the winners

South African Campaign of the year
GoldLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup
Best Small Public Relations Consultancy
GoldPaddington Station PR
SilverHook, Line & Sinker (HLS)
BronzeThe Friday Street Club
Best mid-sized Public Relations Consultancy
SilverAlkemi Collective
Best Large Public Relations Consultancy
GoldDNA Brand Architects
SilverFlow Communications
BronzeEclipse Communications
Best Public Relations Intern of the year
GoldThato MoloiGrey Advertising
SilverLesego SenoelaMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
BronzeSebabatso LemoanaMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Best Up-and-Coming Public Relations Professional
GoldLerato MotloungHook, Line & Sinker (HLS)
SilverSheila RamufhufhiWeber Shandwick
BronzeAyanda MkhwanaziHill+Knowlton Strategies
Best Public Relations Professional
GoldCandice RewBonfire Media
SilverDirk Pierre SlabbertPaddington Station PR
BronzeWillem S. Eksteen, Stone CEStone Consulting
Arts and Entertainment
GoldBCW AfricaRick and Morty
SilverTribecaLEGO: Ever-changing Play
BronzeShowmaxShowmax ‘Sex in Afrikaans’
Best use of an Event to Build/Change Reputation
GoldMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsBEAUTY IS BACK! #ClicksBeautyPlayground
SilverPaddington Station PRLaunch of Angostura Orange & Cocoa Bitters
BronzePaddington Station PRS.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Final
Best use of visual communications
SilverPaddington & Piccadilly StationStrawberry Lips Don’t Be A Hothead
Best use of video communications
GoldRetroviralMap1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story
SilverPlaymakers Sponsorship and MarketingABSA #SheUntamed
BronzeRetroviralUltra Pet: My Best Friend
Business-to-Business
GoldTribecaTorsa launches in South Africa
SilverTribecaProfitroom launches into South Africa
BronzeBrandsmith for Jacaranda FM#HerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
Community Relations
GoldTribecaGogos with Vuma
SilverFlow CommunicationsCalling for comments: National Strategic Plan
BronzeWeber ShandwickRE-Imagine Tomorrow
Communication Research
BronzeNSRIA South African Epidemiological Study of Fatal Drownings
Consumer PR Existing Product or Service
SilverTribecaLEGO: Ever-changing Play
BronzeDNA Brand ArchitectsTastic Heritage Campaign
BronzeShopriteXCheckers Sixty60 & Brad Binder ‘Dream Delivered’
Corporate Communication (Business-to-Business)
GoldMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsPlanting Seeds of Hope
SilverTribecaProfitroom launches into South Africa
BronzeThe Friday Street ClubSAB Foundation
Corporate Communication (Business-to-Consumer)
GoldInvestec South AfricaInvestec South Africa
SilverFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg – Abidjan route
BronzeKAMuses ConsultancySMME Work
Corporate Citizenship
GoldMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants#BigUpYourLocal
SilverTribecaGogos with Vuma
BronzeWeber ShandwickGirls4Tech
Crisis Management
GoldPR WorxRichester Foods
SilverTouchpoint Magna CartaProject War Room (3Media CEO Transition)
Digital Media Relations
GoldRetroviralUltra Pet: My Best Friend
BronzeFlow Communications20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
BronzeFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg – Abidjan route
Environmental
GoldWeber ShandwickRE-Imagine Tomorrow
SilverFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
BronzeWeber ShandwickRE ESAR Series
Financial Services
GoldLevergyTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
SilverLevergyNedbank Cup Reality Football
BronzeKAMuses ConsutancyMoney Market Account
Food and Beverage
GoldPaddington Station PRAngostura Rock Shandy
SilverPaddington Station PRLaunch of Angostura Orange & Cocoa Bitters
BronzePaddington Station PRS.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Final
Gaming and Virtual Reality
GoldByDesign CommunicationsCentennial Schools – Gaming for the Future of Education
SilverClockwork MediaXbox – PC Game Pass
Healthcare and Related Industries
SilverHook, Line & Sinker (HLS)Diversifying SA’s Blood Stem Cell Donor Registry
Influencer Management
GoldHardyboysLifebuoy Social Commerce Campaign
SilverGrey Advertising Africa / WPP Team LiquidSavanna Twirra Shade
BronzeFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
Integration of Traditional and New Media
GoldBrandsmith for Jacaranda FM#SafeSpace by Jacaranda FM
SilverFlow CommunicationsForAfrika body of work
BronzeMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsMTN Summer WINdfall
Internal Stakeholder Engagement and Communication
GoldBonfire MediaSearch for KFC’s Friendliest Restaurant
SilverTribecaThe Press Room
BronzeFlow CommunicationsOne IDC
International Campaign
BronzeAPO GroupAfrica Business Heroes
Investor Relations
SilverByDesign CommunicationsAnglo American – The Story Behind the Numbers
Launch of a New Service or Product
GoldPaddington Station PRLaunch of Angostura Orange & Cocoa Bitters
GoldMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsEthnogenics Launch
BronzeOne-Eyed JackDSTV Content Creator Awards
Media Relations
GoldDNA Brand ArchitectsTastic Heritage Campaign
SilverDNA Brand ArchitectsYour Shade of Beautiful
BronzeCreative Space MediaHollard Daredevil Run
NGO/NPC Campaign
GoldTribecaGogos with Vuma
SilverJuno MediaAmnesty International South Africa: The Real Maternity Issue
BronzeFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
PR on Shoestring
SilverFlow Communications & Olivia Jones CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
BronzePaddington Station PRStrawberry Lips Don’t Be A Hothead
BronzeBrandsmith for Jacaranda FM#SafeSpace by Jacaranda FM
Public Affairs
SilverOgilvy South AfricaMultiChoice: Partners Against Piracy
BronzeSouth African BreweriesSAB State of the Beer Economy
Publications
SilverTribecaThe Press Room
Reputation and Brand Management
GoldLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup
SilverInvestec South AfricaInvestec South Africa
BronzeGrey Advertising Africa / WPP Team LiquidThe People vs. Savanna Cider
Resources
GoldByDesign CommunicationsAnglo American – The Story Behind the Numbers
SilverByDesign CommunicationsPlatAfrica 2022
BronzeTribecaTorsa Mines Opportunity in SA
Public Sector
SilverByDesign CommunicationsARIA drives Third Party Access
Social Media as a Primary Method of Communication
GoldMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants#BigUpYourLocal
SilverPaddington Station PRAngostura Rock Shandy
BronzeRetroviralDiscovery Bank: #HackBlackFriday
Sponsorship
GoldPlaymakers Sponsorship and MarketingASBA #SheUntamed
SilverMsports MarketingMomentum’s #OneMoreFan Campaign
BronzeLevergyHeineken All-INvitational
Sport
GoldRetroviralMap1mp1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story
SilverPlaymakers Sponsorship and MarketingABSA #SheUntamed
BronzeLevergyNedbank Cup Reality Football
Technology
GoldTribecaGogos with Vuma
SilverTribecaProfitroom launches into South Africa
BronzeHook, Line & Sinker (HLS)CBI-electric: low voltage Astute Range Product Launch
Travel and Tourism
GoldFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg – Abidjan route
SilverFlow CommunicationsLaunch of the Karoo National Botanical Garden’s Braille Trail
BronzeAlkemi CollectiveRevitalising the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
Presidential Awards
AwardRecipientName of Award
GoldBridget von HoldtOutstanding Legacy of Achievement
GoldPalesa MadumoOutstanding Legacy of Achievement
GoldBradly HowlandPublic Relations and Communication Industry Advancement

Read more: communications, Prism Awards, Public relations, PRISA, PR awards, public relations awards, PR

