Kabashi is the visionary behind the 'blank collar' era of work, which celebrates collaboration between humans and intelligent technologies. According to the blank collar philosophy, people should focus on strategic and creative tasks while leaving the mundane tasks to machines. This concept is brought to life through Kabashi's co-founding of Numarics, a Swiss fintech company that fully embraces the blank collar approach.
The world of work is changing, and so are the traditional classifications of blue collar and white collar workers. According to Kabashi, a new group of professionals is emerging that transcends these classifications and is transforming the way we work: the blank collars. Blank collars are professionals who combine boundless human creativity with the most advanced technologies to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions.
The term 'blank collar' refers to the blank canvas on which these professionals paint their visions. It is a symbol of the freedom that comes with their work, where they are not confined to a specific job description or industry. Instead, they use their expertise in a variety of fields to create something unique and innovative. The blank collar phenomenon is not limited to any one industry or company size. It works for the gig economy all the way up to a global corporation.
For professionals, the transition into a blank collar starts with a vision and a mission. The challenge is to move beyond the 'gut feeling' approach and embrace the power of data and artificial intelligence. Data and AI are crucial tools that can unlock boundless human creativity. However, not all professionals have a deep understanding of how to process and use data effectively. There is an urgent need to move beyond the comfort zone and learn new skills that will help build operational and managerial expertise.
One of the key skills that blank collars need is the ability to access the data they need. This requires a deep understanding of business processes. Blank collars must be able to identify the right data sources and have a clear process for accessing that data. This approach provides a framework for client collaborations.
Blank collars can then combine their knowledge of data and AI with their creativity to create new and innovative solutions. The skills they acquire allow them to work in a variety of industries and contexts, as they are able to adapt to new challenges and opportunities.
Blank collars are problem solvers, and they are the artists who bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the table. They possess certain qualities that make them stand out from the crowd. Here are some of the essential qualities that every blank collar possesses:
Kabashi predicts the rise of blank collars as a necessity in the process of changing the way we think about work. The blank collar concept is breaking down the barriers between traditional job descriptions and industries and creating new opportunities for professionals who can combine their expertise in different fields. “The future of work belongs to those who can embrace this new approach and use their creativity and technical skills to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions,” Kabashi says.
