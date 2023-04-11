The rise of blank collars: When creativity and technology converge

Kristian Kabashi is a creative powerhouse with an innovative perspective on the intersection of work and technology. With a proven track record as a top-level international executive in the creative industries, he is spearheading a movement to reimagine the way we approach work in the era of advanced technologies. Kabashi's philosophy, "Work is for bots, life is for humans," emphasises the importance of using technology as a tool to enhance human potential, not replace it.

Kabashi is the visionary behind the 'blank collar' era of work, which celebrates collaboration between humans and intelligent technologies. According to the blank collar philosophy, people should focus on strategic and creative tasks while leaving the mundane tasks to machines. This concept is brought to life through Kabashi's co-founding of Numarics, a Swiss fintech company that fully embraces the blank collar approach.

The future of work belongs to those who can embrace this new approach and use their creativity and technical skills to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions.

– Kristian Kabashi

The world of work is changing, and so are the traditional classifications of blue collar and white collar workers. According to Kabashi, a new group of professionals is emerging that transcends these classifications and is transforming the way we work: the blank collars. Blank collars are professionals who combine boundless human creativity with the most advanced technologies to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions.

The rise of blank collars

The term 'blank collar' refers to the blank canvas on which these professionals paint their visions. It is a symbol of the freedom that comes with their work, where they are not confined to a specific job description or industry. Instead, they use their expertise in a variety of fields to create something unique and innovative. The blank collar phenomenon is not limited to any one industry or company size. It works for the gig economy all the way up to a global corporation.

Data and AI: Key to unlocking the bank collar

For professionals, the transition into a blank collar starts with a vision and a mission. The challenge is to move beyond the 'gut feeling' approach and embrace the power of data and artificial intelligence. Data and AI are crucial tools that can unlock boundless human creativity. However, not all professionals have a deep understanding of how to process and use data effectively. There is an urgent need to move beyond the comfort zone and learn new skills that will help build operational and managerial expertise.

Bridging the gap between data and creativity

One of the key skills that blank collars need is the ability to access the data they need. This requires a deep understanding of business processes. Blank collars must be able to identify the right data sources and have a clear process for accessing that data. This approach provides a framework for client collaborations.

Blank collars can then combine their knowledge of data and AI with their creativity to create new and innovative solutions. The skills they acquire allow them to work in a variety of industries and contexts, as they are able to adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

Essential qualities of blank collars

Blank collars are problem solvers, and they are the artists who bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the table. They possess certain qualities that make them stand out from the crowd. Here are some of the essential qualities that every blank collar possesses:

A blank canvas mindset: Blank collars are comfortable with starting from scratch and coming up with new ideas. They are able to see things from different perspectives and avoid preconceived notions. Innovation and creativity: Innovation is the key to success in branding. Blank collars are able to bring new ideas to the table and combine their knowledge of data and AI with their creativity to create innovative solutions. Agility and growth mindset: Blank collars are agile and adaptable to changing situations. They are willing to learn and grow continuously to stay ahead of the curve. Business2People mindset: Blank collars focus on people and understand that branding is not just about B2B or B2C but B2P – business to people. Egoless approach: Ego is the biggest enemy of a blank collar. They are willing to put their ego aside and work collaboratively with clients and team members to achieve the best results. Diverse interests: Blank collars have diverse interests and are curious about different things. This helps them to think out of the box and bring a fresh perspective to their work. Open mind: Blank collars are open to new ideas and willing to explore new horizons. They are willing to invest time in learning and trying new things, even if it means stepping out of their comfort zone.



Conclusion

Kabashi predicts the rise of blank collars as a necessity in the process of changing the way we think about work. The blank collar concept is breaking down the barriers between traditional job descriptions and industries and creating new opportunities for professionals who can combine their expertise in different fields. “The future of work belongs to those who can embrace this new approach and use their creativity and technical skills to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions,” Kabashi says.

