A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: Mpact
Mpact Recycling, one of South Africa's leading recyclers, proudly partnered with Mthembu Paper Mill to make the mill's family day at Redfern Primary School in Phoenix, Durban, a memorable educational experience.
A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix

Mpact Recycling company mascot, Ronnie Recycler, delivered an engaging and educational talk on the importance of recycling. Mpact also donated 40 black T-shirts and 40 branded water bottles crafted from recycled materials to all participants. Activities ranged from soccer and netball matches to thrilling races, a dance competition, karaoke sessions, a jumping castle, and face painting for young participants.

A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix
A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix

“Seeing children and whole families having a good day out together is reason enough for us to be involved in events like this,” says Thinie Fick, Mpact Recycling regional manager for KwaZulu-Natal. “At the same time it makes me proud of the way, as a company, we go beyond efficiencies in business and introduce recycling and sustainable practices to a new generation.”

A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix
A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix

Mpact Recycling's involvement in the event showcased a partnership that goes beyond a simple customer-supplier relationship. It underscores the mutual trust and collaboration between the two entities. Mpact Recycling's consistent supply of recycled white paper plays a pivotal role in enabling Mthembu Paper Mill to produce essential paper products like toilet paper, serviettes, and facial tissues.

A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix
A memorable family day for Mthembu Paper Mill in Phoenix

"Our relationship is built on trust and reliability,” says Ashley Debideen, procurement officer for Mthembu Paper Mill. “Today's celebration reminds us of the importance of cherishing such relationships.”

Given the resounding success of this year's Mthembu Paper Mill family day, there are strong indications that this event will become an annual tradition. It promises to be a day eagerly anticipated by many.

Mpact
Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.
Read more: Mpact Recycling, Ronnie Recycler

