Winners announced for Winemag Label Design Awards 2020

The winners of Winemag.co.za's Label Design Awards for 2020 have been revealed, with three gold awards allocated for wine, and two each for beer and spirits.
Winemag.co.za introduced the awards initiative in 2015 to reward outstanding design as an influence on consumer purchases. Wine has featured since inception, beer for the last three years and now, for the first time, spirits.
Judging criteria include originality of concept, execution, shelf appeal and effectiveness as a piece of communication and the adjudicators are drawn from the fields of graphic design, media and the liquor trade. This year, there were 99 wine entries in total, up from 83 in 2019; 10 beer entries down from 31 in 2019; and 30 spirits entries.
"The brief to the panel is to reward work that triggers an experience rather than simply being beautiful for the sake of beautiful," said Christian Eedes, editor of Winemag.co.za and judge. "In addition, we wanted to celebrate those brands that were an authentic and original expression of the South African experience wherever possible."
The planned awards function had to be cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic but winners were announced virtually on 1 April.
Gold award winnersWine
Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: Caravel Wines Bring The Ruckus Carignan 2019 RED
Design firm: Caleb Rodewald Illustration & Design (USA), Caravel Wines (RSA) & Winpak (RSA)
Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: Springfield Estate Albariño 2019
Design firm: Jan van Tonder
Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: Warp + Weft Red Blend 2016 - Babylon's Peak
Design firm: Multi-Color CorporationBeer
Single label: Wax On Wax Off IPA - The Kennel Brewery
Design firm: Mannemarak Design
Series: Stellenbosch Brewing Co. - The Avenue Lager, Bosch Weiss, Born Free Pale Ale, Hoenderhok Bock, Eike Stout
Design firm: Label by Jane Says and modification for 330ml can by Lana Du Bois Spirits
Single label: Stillman Distillery Graphite Gin
Design firm: Whitespace
Series: De Vry Distillery - Die Droë Rooinek Dry Gin, Die Soet Rooinek Cherry Gin, Die Groot Komunis Vodka, Die Warm Rasta Rum
Design firm: Whitespace
The People’s Choice Awards
The People’s Choice Awards, the outcome of a process of online voting by members of the public, were as follows:Wine
Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: CheNinà 2019 - Openwine and Bernhard Bredell
Design firm: Michael BeckurtsBeer
Single label: Richmond Hill Brewing Company Lion's Tooth
Design firm: Ashley ReidSpirits
Series: African Craft Gin - Baobab, Honeybush, Marula - Select Beverage Company
Design firm: Navy Creative
All the award-winning work is available for viewing on Winemag.co.za
. The 2020 Label Design Awards were sponsored by self-adhesive label supplier Rotolabel, in association with UPM Raflatac, Synchron, Kemtek and HP Indigo.