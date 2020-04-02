Winners announced for Winemag Label Design Awards 2020

The winners of Winemag.co.za's Label Design Awards for 2020 have been revealed, with three gold awards allocated for wine, and two each for beer and spirits.





Judging criteria include originality of concept, execution, shelf appeal and effectiveness as a piece of communication and the adjudicators are drawn from the fields of graphic design, media and the liquor trade. This year, there were 99 wine entries in total, up from 83 in 2019; 10 beer entries down from 31 in 2019; and 30 spirits entries.



"The brief to the panel is to reward work that triggers an experience rather than simply being beautiful for the sake of beautiful," said Christian Eedes, editor of Winemag.co.za and judge. "In addition, we wanted to celebrate those brands that were an authentic and original expression of the South African experience wherever possible."



The planned awards function had to be cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic but winners were announced virtually on 1 April.



Gold award winners

Wine





Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: Caravel Wines Bring The Ruckus Carignan 2019 RED

Design firm: Caleb Rodewald Illustration & Design (USA), Caravel Wines (RSA) & Winpak (RSA)



Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: Springfield Estate Albariño 2019

Design firm: Jan van Tonder



Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: Warp + Weft Red Blend 2016 - Babylon's Peak

Design firm: Multi-Color Corporation



Beer





Single label: Wax On Wax Off IPA - The Kennel Brewery

Design firm: Mannemarak Design



Series: Stellenbosch Brewing Co. - The Avenue Lager, Bosch Weiss, Born Free Pale Ale, Hoenderhok Bock, Eike Stout

Design firm: Label by Jane Says and modification for 330ml can by Lana Du Bois



Spirits





Single label: Stillman Distillery Graphite Gin

Design firm: Whitespace



Series: De Vry Distillery - Die Droë Rooinek Dry Gin, Die Soet Rooinek Cherry Gin, Die Groot Komunis Vodka, Die Warm Rasta Rum

Design firm: Whitespace



The People’s Choice Awards





The People’s Choice Awards, the outcome of a process of online voting by members of the public, were as follows:



Wine



Single wine selling for over R80 a bottle: CheNinà 2019 - Openwine and Bernhard Bredell

Design firm: Michael Beckurts



Beer



Single label: Richmond Hill Brewing Company Lion's Tooth

Design firm: Ashley Reid



Spirits



Series: African Craft Gin - Baobab, Honeybush, Marula - Select Beverage Company

Design firm: Navy Creative



