FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila

In #FreshontheShelf, we round up our pick of food and beverage products that have hit the retail shelves recently.

Mijenta Tequila

Artisanal tequila brand Mijenta has made its debut in the South African market through distributor Firebrand Africa. The additive-free tequila from the highlands of Jalisco was launched in September 2020 and recently became the first tequila to receive B Corp certification from non-profit organisation B Lab.

Mijenta has three expressions in its portfolio, all with ratings of 97 points or higher. The Mijenta Blanco and Reposado are already available in South Africa and the Añejo is expected to follow in early this year.

The Blanco is defined by its aromatic, elegant and complex character, with unfolding notes of cantaloupe, honey and cinnamon. The Reposado, the brand’s second expression, presents a more mature and fuller taste, possessing a delicate vanilla nose with notes of bergamot, honey, preserved fruits – such as cherry and pear – and orange blossom flowers, together with a mid-palate of cacao nibs.

Mijenta Añejo, the most exclusive and refined Mijenta offering to date, is aged for 18 months and offers a more complex, intense and well-blended flavour profile.

All of Mijenta's products are carbon neutral and all packaging elements are eco-friendly. Mijenta Tequila is available at premium liquor stores including Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Checkers Liquorshop, Norman Goodfellows, Whiskey Brother and online retailers.

Red Bull Summer Edition Apricot & Strawberry

Red Bull has unveiled this year’s Summer Edition as Apricot & Strawberry. Every year’s Red Bull Summer Edition has a different taste, and the latest iteration serves up a blend of apricot and strawberry with a touch of peach taste.

This limited-time offering will be available while supplies last. In South Africa, the Red Bull Editions line also includes a line-up of flavours, including Watermelon and Coconut & Berry, which are sold alongside the original line of Red Bull Energy Drink.

Red Bull Summer Edition Apricot & Strawberry is available in 250ml cans, as well as multipacks.

Fanta Raspberry and Litchi

The anticipated #WhattheFanta mystery flavour that has kept the general public guessing for months has been revealed as Raspberry and Litchi. South Africa welcomed the #WhatTheFanta global campaign in August. The centerpiece of the interactive flavour-guessing campaign was a limited-edition, mysteriously flavoured Fanta soft drink designed to challenge consumers' senses and taste buds with contrasting flavour notes.

After an online experience of clue cracking and flavour guessing, the mystery limited-edition flavour was announced.

“The #WhatTheFanta flavour is the one product in our portfolio that is literally the living embodiment of play. We had an overwhelming response to our new innovation and are thrilled to finally let the cat out of the bag,” says Kwanda Dlamini, South Africa frontline marketing manager: flavours at Fanta.

The limited-edition Fanta Raspberry Litchi soft drink is available for purchase across 400ml can, 2.25L PET, 2L PET and 440ml PET pack sizes at local retailers.

Tastic Rice Chips and Rice Cakes

Household brand Tastic has introduced a new line of rice chips and cakes targeted at snack enthusiasts looking for healthier options.

Tastic Rice Chips are air-popped, pressure pressed, and have 56% less fat than South Africa's top potato chip brand, according to the company. They are available in four flavours: BBQ, Mrs. H.S. Ball's Sweet Chilli, Mrs. H.S. Ball's Chutney, and Sour Cream & Chives.

Meanwhile, Tastic Rice Cakes on the other hand are low-calorie snacks and are made from Tastic brown and white rice grains.

“This latest product offering was inspired by market research findings conducted by the internal team. The research indicated that total packed food market in South Africa is valued over R300bn with savoury snacks contributing just over R20bn, making it the third biggest after dairy and confectionery. In light of this, we wanted to capitalise on this growing category by launching a product that’s not just healthy but tastes good as well," explains Thembi Sehloho, Tiger Brands marketing director: rice and pasta.

Tastic Rice Chips 20g sells for R9.99, Rice Chips 85g for R22.99 and Rice Cakes 115g selling for R24.99. The ranges are available at all leading retailers.