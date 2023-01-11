Pietro Beccari named Louis Vuitton CEO in major LVMH management shakeup

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has appointed Pietro Beccari, who has headed Christian Dior Couture since 2018, as chairman and chief executive officer of flagship fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Pietro Beccari, incoming chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. Source: LVMH

Beccari succeeds Michael Burke, who will take up new responsibilities reporting directly to LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, after spending 10 years at the head of Louis Vuitton and guiding the successful integration of Tiffany.

Arnault commented on the organisational changes: “Pietro Beccari has done an exceptional job at Christian Dior over the past five years. His leadership has accelerated the appeal and success of this iconic maison. Monsieur Dior’s values of elegance and his innovative spirit have been given fresh intensity, supported by very talented designers.

“The reinvention of the historical boutique at 30 Montaigne is emblematic of this momentum. I am sure Pietro will lead Louis Vuitton to the next level of success and desirability.”

“I want to extend my warmest thanks to Michael Burke, who has led the extraordinary success of Louis Vuitton during the past 10 years. He has done a tremendous job developing this exceptional maison. He has extended Louis Vuitton’s lead over competitors and promoted the heritage of Louis Vuitton while anchoring it in modernity. The cultural strength of Louis Vuitton has been fully affirmed.

“Michael attracted the most outstanding designers and professional teams and helped them acculturate to the world of Vuitton. In addition to Louis Vuitton, he has overseen the successful integration of Tiffany within the LVMH Group. I am delighted that Michael will continue, by my side, to share his experience and talent for the benefit of our companies.”

Christian Dior, Tiffany and Repossi

Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013 with responsibility for supervising all Louis Vuitton product-related activities, succeeds Pietro Beccari and becomes chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture. Charles Delapalme, executive vice president of Christian Dior Couture in charge of commercial activities since 2018, has been named managing director of Christian Dior Couture.

Stéphane Bianchi, chairman and chief executive officer of the watches and jewellery division, will now also oversee Tiffany and Repossi, which join the watches and jewellery division of the LVMH Group.

Arnault said, “The appointment of Delphine Arnault is another milestone in a career journey in fashion and leather goods defined by excellence, first during 12 years at Christian Dior and then at Louis Vuitton for the past decade where she was number two with responsibility for all of the maison’s product activities. Under her leadership, the desirability of Louis Vuitton products advanced significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records. Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior.”

“I am delighted with the promotion of Charles Delapalme at Christian Dior. He has pursued an admirable career within the LVMH Group for the past 17 years. After several years at Louis Vuitton and Fendi, Charles has been in charge of international development at Christian Dior, working with Pietro Beccari since 2018. He has made a significant contribution to the growth of the maison thanks to his commercial expertise and remarkable strategic vision. Charles will work closely with Delphine to write a new chapter in the extraordinary history of Maison Christian Dior.”

Arnault also commented on the completion of the watches and jewellery division organisation: “The inclusion of Tiffany in the watches and jewellery division is a natural step following the company’s successful integration within the LVMH Group. Stéphane Bianchi’s leadership skills, his understanding of products and markets, and his organisational acumen have enabled the maisons in the division to achieve remarkable results under his management.

“This includes the successful revamping of Tag Heuer, the acceleration of Chaumet, Fred and Zenith, along with continued excellent performance by Hublot and Bulgari. Stéphane will further heighten the unique appeal of each of these Maisons while developing effective synergies among them.”