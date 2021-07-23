Distell expects up to 20% rise in full-year profits

WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy.ByHoward Feldman
Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
Drinks maker Distell said on Friday its full-year profit would be up to around 20% higher than a year earlier, but a fourth ban on alcohol in its home market South Africa had cost it about R30m so far.
Distell, in talks with Heineken over a possible buy-out, was hit hard by prohibitions on the sale of alcohol in 2020, when South Africa enforced one of the world's most restrictive lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
It said its headline earnings per share for the year to 30 June were likely to stand at between 735.6 cents and 782.7 cents, an up to 19.9% increase on the 235.3 cents it achieved that year.
Even before the cost of the looting is factored in, the four alcohol bans have cost the country an estimated R64,8bn or 1.3% of GDP...
Impact of unrest,alcohol ban
South Africa returned to the fourth tier of a five-tier lockdown system in late June amid a third wave of infections driven by the Delta variant and re-imposed a ban on alcohol sales. Distell said this had cost it R30m in operating profit so far, increased illicit trade and resulted in lost revenues for tax authorities.
"As an industry collective we are consistently and constructively in dialogue with decision-makers to consider alternative solutions to prohibition," Distell said in a trading update.
South Africa's liquor industry is urging government to declare a State of Emergency as more than 200 liquor shops have been looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
Nevertheless, it said its South African business had still managed to grow revenues by 6% compared to pre-Covid levels, and its businesses in Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia had performed particularly well.
It added that recent unrest in South Africa – some of the worst in years – had cost it an estimated R100m after one of its distribution centres was damaged.
