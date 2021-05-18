Heineken in takeover talks with Distell

Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, many have been feeling isolated and stressed about the uncertainty of the times we live in. Kirsty Niehaus, the internal brand experience manager for Nando's South Africa, noticed that their employees were feeling the same way.ByEmily Stander
In a cautionary Sens announcement released on Tuesday, 18 May, South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell said that Heineken N.V., the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the company regarding the potential acquisition of the majority of Distell's business.
Heineken beers are seen on a production line at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei, Brazil June 12, 2018. Reuters/Paulo Whitaker
The parties have entered into discussions which, if successfully concluded, may have an effect on the price of the company’s securities.
Distell urged shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in their Distell securities until a further announcement is made.
