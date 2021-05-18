FMCG News South Africa

Heineken in takeover talks with Distell

18 May 2021
In a cautionary Sens announcement released on Tuesday, 18 May, South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell said that Heineken N.V., the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the company regarding the potential acquisition of the majority of Distell's business.

Heineken beers are seen on a production line at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei, Brazil June 12, 2018. Reuters/Paulo Whitaker

The parties have entered into discussions which, if successfully concluded, may have an effect on the price of the company’s securities.

Distell urged shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in their Distell securities until a further announcement is made.
