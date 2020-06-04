Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Heineken South Africa expands availability of Heineken 0.0 to meet consumer interest

Issued by: Heineken South Africa
Heineken South Africa's alcohol-free* beer Heineken® 0.0 will now be more widely available with the new addition being selected Woolworths Food stores, giving consumers more beverage choice.

Heineken® 0.0 is a great tasting and refreshing alcohol-free* beer, brewed with a unique recipe and made only from natural ingredients. The beer has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body, perfect for beer lovers.

“Globally, Heineken has seen strong growth in the alcohol-free segment and expects this to continue, driven by the global cultural trend of living a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Heineken® 0.0 gives consumers a choice for all their drinking occasions, without compromising on quality. Locally, we have seen an increase in alcohol-free beer sales, making it even more important to match this growing demand by making Heineken® 0.0 available through our valued retail partner stores,” says Jason Cox, sales director at Heineken South Africa.

This means Heineken® 0.0 is now available from an even greater range of retailers, including grocers such as Pick n Pay (with an increased grocery footprint), Checkers, Spar, OK Foods, President Hyper and wholesale partners such as Makro and Norman Goodfellas . As a sign of the times, there is an increased focus on existing online platforms such as Takealot.com and Bottles App. Heineken® 0.0 is also available on restaurant menus for takeaway.

*Alcohol-free beer is a classification for beverages containing 0.05% alc./vol. or less. Heineken® 0.0 contains 0.03% alc./vol., allowing beer drinkers to do more without giving up the beer they love. As an alcohol company, Heineken does not promote any of its products to children/ minors. Although Heineken® 0.0 is an alcohol-free beer; it is not suitable for persons under the age of 18. Heineken encourages the responsible consumption of alcohol, and the company shares the belief: ‘when you drink, never drive.’

About Heineken South Africa

Heineken South Africa is a key player in the beer and cider industry in the country, with an impressive portfolio of brands, including Heineken®, Sol, Desperados, Windhoek, Miller Genuine Draft, Amstel, Strongbow, Fox, Soweto Gold and Tafel. Heineken South Africa is a joint venture between Heineken NV and Namibia Breweries.

Visit www.heinekensouthafrica.co.za

Heineken South Africa's press office

Heineken South Africa is an important player in the South African beer and cider market. We have an exciting portfolio of brands, spearheaded by our global flagship brand Heineken®.
