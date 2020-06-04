Heineken South Africa expands availability of Heineken 0.0 to meet consumer interest

Heineken South Africa's alcohol-free* beer Heineken® 0.0 will now be more widely available with the new addition being selected Woolworths Food stores, giving consumers more beverage choice.

About Heineken South Africa

Heineken® 0.0 is a great tasting and refreshing alcohol-free* beer, brewed with a unique recipe and made only from natural ingredients. The beer has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body, perfect for beer lovers.“Globally, Heineken has seen strong growth in the alcohol-free segment and expects this to continue, driven by the global cultural trend of living a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Heineken® 0.0 gives consumers a choice for all their drinking occasions, without compromising on quality. Locally, we have seen an increase in alcohol-free beer sales, making it even more important to match this growing demand by making Heineken® 0.0 available through our valued retail partner stores,” says Jason Cox, sales director at Heineken South Africa.This means Heineken® 0.0 is now available from an even greater range of retailers, including grocers such as Pick n Pay (with an increased grocery footprint), Checkers, Spar, OK Foods, President Hyper and wholesale partners such as Makro and Norman Goodfellas . As a sign of the times, there is an increased focus on existing online platforms such as Takealot.com and Bottles App. Heineken® 0.0 is also available on restaurant menus for takeaway.