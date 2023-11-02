Take your brand beyond reality with AR

The future is here! Augmented reality isn't just a trend, it's a game-changer. From interactive product demos to immersive brand storytelling, AR can revolutionise your advertising like never before, giving you the power to engage, educate, and inspire your audience in real time!
AR allows us to merge the digital and the physical and can give your brand the power to combine the best of both worlds. By using digital imagery and information, AR enhances our real-world environment through means of visual, sound and sensory effects. This allows for the creation of more captivating brand experiences that increases brand engagement.
Here are our top ways to take advantage of AR as a powerful marketing tool:
Consumers want to know and understand a product before making the investment to buy. This is where AR overcomes obstacles to physical product testing by allowing almost any type of product to be experienced virtually. Consumers get a real feel of the product and are able to make more informed decisions which ultimately leads to higher conversion and purchase rates.
If a picture can tell a thousand words, then AR can tell a library of stories – from static imagery that comes to life to videos superimposed into the real world. By means of a virtual world, AR presents a plethora of possibilities to invite and engage consumers by means of an interactive and entertaining narrative created around your brand.
Gamification is a unique way to promote consumer engagement. By dynamically fusing technology and entertainment, brands are able to engage consumers in an extended way. Whether it's gamified quizzes that pop up in real-world settings or treasure hunts leading users to hidden virtual treasures, AR injects an element of fun and surprise into the user experience. Points, rewards, and leaderboards add a competitive edge, motivating users to keep coming back for more.
With technology constantly evolving, so are our consumers’ expectations – their expectations for more. And AR is an experience that truly engages. With AR you extend the time that your consumers are actively interacting with your brand allowing you to captivate and capture their attention for longer. As a result, it strengthens current engagement as well as the likelihood of future engagement.
In addition, AR provides valuable data-driven insights. Information like who your audience is, how long they have engaged with your brand, and at what point they dropped off can be used to refine and optimise your marketing strategies.
By leveraging AR, brands not only capture attention but also foster a deeper connection with their audience, turning everyday interactions into memorable, enjoyable experiences. It's a game-changing approach that transcends traditional marketing methods, creating a world where engagement knows no bounds.
At Hyphen Creatives, we believe in pushing the boundaries and exploring new ways of connecting brands to their consumers. And by incorporating AR into brand campaigns, we’re able to deliver on exactly that. Our experience and expertise in crafting award-nominated AR campaigns position us to provide your brand with the right strategy to take advantage of the technological advances around us and elevate your marketing efforts.