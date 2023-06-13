New Gen Awards open for entries with 3 new categories

The 11th annual New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards (New Gen Awards) close for entries 14 July.

Image supplied. A scene from the 2022 New Gen Digital Awards

Entries have already been open since 1 May for the New Gen Awards which, as independent digital media awards in SA, identify winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future communications, media, and digital technologies.

All work flighted between 1 May 2022 and 16 June 2023 can be entered into this year's awards.

New for 2023

Three new categories have been added this year.

The best use of AI in marketing campaign Award by a corporate and by an agency This category recognises a campaign that has made use of AI-driven tools to yield efficiencies or drive results effectiveness having used AI to create assets for the campaign or used AI to assist with audience segmentation or targeting, or both. Entrants into this category should share their key motivations for choosing to use AI tools, and share any challenges, lessons learned, or insights gained

The New Generation digital marketer of the year Award The winner of this category must show cross-discipline perspective that considers multiple digital channels to reach customers, build brand awareness, promote products and services whilst developing an organisation's multi-channel communication strategy effectively. The winning candidate must show a unique combination of planning, creativity, timekeeping and strategy within their role.

The New Generation top animator of the year AwardEntrants into this category will require a brilliant creative mind and strong visual imagination, with an eye for detail and good colour vision. The ability to draw, make models and/or use computer graphics software to display exceptional animation skills.

Through an array of 48 categories, New Gen recognises both the leading corporates and agencies that produce outstanding and innovative campaigns to promote themselves and their brands in ground-breaking ways.

Categories included corporate awards, agency awards, online media & tools awards, student awards, individual awards, and the overall special awards categories. The updated entry forms can be found under each of the categories.

New judges

There are five new judges on this year's panel:

Firdous Osman — managing director, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Groupe | SA’s Women Leader 2021



Astrid Staegemann — media director, iProspect South Africa



Raymond Langa - managing partner, MD Leagas Delaney



Jacques Du Bruyn: MD Flume Digital Marketing



Merissa Himraj – CEO SSA, Wavemaker

.A separate panel consisting of 10 judges marks the special awards categories. The judges value ingenuity and creative brilliance as key factors in the judging process and ensure that it is primarily about the results achieved when marking the submissions.

New Gen celebrates ingenuity, with a specific focus on results and insight-based success. It prides itself on a fair and tough judging process, with each entry marked by a minimum of four judges, and measured against criteria such as strategy, innovation, creativity, content, results, reach, and engagement.

To find out more about the awards, and entry fees and to view the 2023 categories visit newgenawards