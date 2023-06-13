New Gen Awards open for entries with 3 new categories

Entries have already been open since 1 May for the New Gen Awards which, as independent digital media awards in SA, identify winners at the forefront of South Africa’s future communications, media, and digital technologies.
All work flighted between 1 May 2022 and 16 June 2023 can be entered into this year's awards.
Three new categories have been added this year.
This category recognises a campaign that has made use of AI-driven tools to yield efficiencies or drive results effectiveness having used AI to create assets for the campaign or used AI to assist with audience segmentation or targeting, or both. Entrants into this category should share their key motivations for choosing to use AI tools, and share any challenges, lessons learned, or insights gained
The winner of this category must show cross-discipline perspective that considers multiple digital channels to reach customers, build brand awareness, promote products and services whilst developing an organisation's multi-channel communication strategy effectively. The winning candidate must show a unique combination of planning, creativity, timekeeping and strategy within their role.
Through an array of 48 categories, New Gen recognises both the leading corporates and agencies that produce outstanding and innovative campaigns to promote themselves and their brands in ground-breaking ways.
Categories included corporate awards, agency awards, online media & tools awards, student awards, individual awards, and the overall special awards categories. The updated entry forms can be found under each of the categories.
There are five new judges on this year's panel:
.A separate panel consisting of 10 judges marks the special awards categories. The judges value ingenuity and creative brilliance as key factors in the judging process and ensure that it is primarily about the results achieved when marking the submissions.
New Gen celebrates ingenuity, with a specific focus on results and insight-based success. It prides itself on a fair and tough judging process, with each entry marked by a minimum of four judges, and measured against criteria such as strategy, innovation, creativity, content, results, reach, and engagement.
To find out more about the awards, and entry fees and to view the 2023 categories visit newgenawards