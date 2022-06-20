AWE22: Democratising AR

Compared to an AR social app, WebAR offers a more holistic way to distribute content to the consumer: via QR codes on product placements or via a web link in emails, social ads, microsites, banner ads and more.
I spent most of my time at AWE joining the talks in the advertising & marketing tracks and it’s evident how WebAR is already driving success across the marketing funnel.
One such use case is where Pizza Hut generated 900 million impressions of surprise and delight and collaborated with Pac-Man to re-introduce the popular game directly on top of the pizza box packaging.