Email signature marketing introduced into prestigious Digital Brand Strategy course

As a leading innovator and provider of email signature management software
, Rocketseed – in conjunction with digital agency Digitlab – is proud to be recognised as a key contributor to the new course material which emphasises the engagement potential of branding businesses’ everyday employee email, which is, after all, their number 1 communication channel with the average employee sending over 1,000 emails every month.
Most email marketing course material focuses on bulk email marketing. In the Digital Brand Strategy course, they dive deeper into email marketing by addressing, in-email banners
and signature marketing. Going beyond the basics of HTML design and contact lists, Vega students will get to understand the importance of creating an all-encompassing email marketing strategy that reaches people across all email customer touchpoints. Thanks to Rocketseed’s contribution, students will learn about controlling consistent company-wide email signatures
to raise brand awareness and reinforce brand familiarity, as well as the role of legal email disclaimers
in protecting brands in terms of regulatory compliance, copyright and confidentiality.
From a marketing perspective, the new course material also emphasises the engagement opportunities of branded email banner campaigns
– impactful, interactive advertising banners that not only promote but also encourage recipients to directly click-through to company websites, social media channels and key marketing content. As a digital marketing tool, email banners boast not only the ability to be timed and targeted but also extremely high open and click-through rates.
And in keeping with Vega’s leading reputation for creativity and practical business teaching, the course also highlights how to choose and use email signature software
. Rocketseed has contributed its expertise on email signature design – including the critical call-to-action – as well as guidelines on how to integrate signatures and email banner campaigns into an engaging and effective wider brand marketing strategy.
“Email marketing is still a strong and necessary marketing tool but the strategies need to go beyond bulk email blasts. Unfortunately, that is what most marketing programmes focus on. What we have done with the Digital Brand Strategy programme is expand on all the email customer touchpoints that marketers can use to build their brand, drive culture, generate leads and communicate more efficiently.” – Mike Saunders | Digitlab
The potential of the programme is also very clear to Damian Hamp-Adams, Rocketseed CEO
:
"With the legitimisation of email signatures, mainstream marketing is paying attention and it is fantastic to see an educational facility like Vega including this dynamic channel into their curriculum. Email signature marketing warrants a presence on the syllabus and we'd expect more tertiary education institutions to apply this in the future. Rocketseed is used very successfully by educational institutions across the globe and it was this use case that drove the initiative from Vega".
now to find out more about including email signature marketing in your marketing course, or using it yourself.