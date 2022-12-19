Industries

What are the effects of load shedding on the media industry?

19 Dec 2022
Issued by: Dentsu
So here we sit as a country in load shedding level 6, possibly even 7, and the CEO of Eskom has resigned!
What are the effects of load shedding on the media industry?

What have the effects been on the media sector and what solutions can be implemented to assist all players in this sector? Ingrid von Stein is joined by Chantel Harrison, media partnerships and investments director, Amplifi.

Join us bi-weekly on the dentsu wisdom series as we delve into the various segments of media, marketing, OOH, creative and data fields that make up this industry we call Marketing & Advertising.

Sign up on www.dentsuwisdom.com to make sure you never miss the latest industry views.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Dentsu, Ingrid von Stein, Amplifi, load shedding impact

