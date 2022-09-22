Industries

    Fin24 rebrands to News24 Business

    22 Sep 2022
    Fin24, news website News24's financial news platform has rebranded to News24 Business, completed with a new logo.
    Source © LinkedIn The Media24 building in Cape Town
    Source © LinkedIn LinkedIn The Media24 building in Cape Town

    The rebranding is part of News24 strengthening the quality of its content offering across its various virtual pages as the site introduces a slew of changes affecting all of the publication's vertical brands.

    Broader brand refresh

    The move ties into a broader brand refresh at News24 which includes both cosmetic and structural changes to the main website.

    The publication’s refreshed business section is aimed at further aligning News24’s popular verticals under one umbrella brand.

    Appointments bolster reporting quality

    In December 2021, renowned political and financial journalist Carol Paton joined the business desk as writer-at-large. Earlier this month, News24’s business desk welcomed financial journalist Karl Gernetzky as its first companies editor.

    These appointments form part of a major investment by News24 to bolster the quality of reporting and build an amalgamated digital newsroom.

    "News24 has invested in building out its business desk, which has grown to become one of the biggest and most experienced in the country," says business editor, Helena Wasserman.

    Supplied. News24's refreshed brand positioning introduces the people behind the stories
    News24 rebrands with trust positioning

    8 Jun 2022

    An obvious progression

    "Accordingly, adopting the News24 Business name is an obvious progression for us and our readers," Wasserman explains.

    As a central part of the overarching news brand, News24 Business will continue to provide up-to-date business and finance news, stock market data, economic analysis, personal finance, and investment information to its readers

    Wasserman has assured readers that they can expect the same top-tier financial journalism, views, and analysis from the world of money, with a growing focus on the country's top corporations.

    "In coming months, News24 Business will strengthen its company coverage to help our readers make sense and profit from critical developments in corporate South Africa,” Wasserman added.

    The latest leg of the brand refresh comes after News24’s desktop and mobile website redesign in May 2020, and the introduction of its premium subscription service that same year.

    At the time of the changes in 2020, the business site’s web address merged with News24’s, becoming www.news24.com/fin24

