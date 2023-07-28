Thompson becomes ThreeTenSeven, specialising in health transformation

Thompson Brand Partners, an acclaimed brand and digital design consultancy, has undergone a company-wide rebrand to ThreeTenSeven, focusing on health and wellbeing transformations.

The rebranding reflects the agency’s commitment to its five-year strategy following the 2018 Management Buyout (MBO), and builds upon its successful track record in the health and wellbeing sector.

The agency has played a vital role in facilitating transformations for brands and businesses in this arena, notably the NHS.

The dedication to social purpose at the core of the agency had already been illustrated through helping organisations with development of health brands and sensitive campaigns, shedding light on their services to support vulnerable communities, including survivors of female genital mutilation (FGM) and individuals recovering from substance use disorder.

Harnessing brand equity and behavioural psychology

The rebrand was guided under the leadership of managing director Rachel Cook and partners Chris Skelton and Paul McGuigan - all of whom were involved in the MBO.

Throughout the process, Thompson Brand Partners’ existing brand equity and pre-established reputation (with a portfolio boasting household names like Morrisons) were thoughtfully considered.

The agency’s recast strategic branding services, led by strategy director Paul McGuigan, now leverage behavioural psychology and change consultancy, delivering far-reaching organisational transformation.

The decision to rebrand was inspired by the agency's need to embody the progressive and analytical approach that the consultancy takes. The new name, ThreeTenSeven, references a quote by renowned entrepreneur Jim Rohn: "There are only three colours, ten digits, and seven notes; it's what we do with them that's important", encapsulating the agency's belief in the transformative potential of creativity.

In the theme of big rebrands, we're pleased to announce that after 40 years as Thompson Brand Partners, we have relaunched as ThreeTenSeven, brand transformation consultancy. Find out about our new name and brand: https://t.co/BYDrtvJ4OL #health #wellbeing #healthcare — ThreeTenSeven (@threetenseven) July 26, 2023

Strategy director Paul McGuigan commented: “In the last few years since the MBO, we’ve helped major organisations like NHS England transform their brand strategies to become more fluid, digitally engaging and, ultimately, more successful operations with greater clarity of purpose at their heart. The recognition of this impact and strategic approach to brand consultancy led us to pivot the business”.

Tailored suite for organisational transformation

As part of the strategic shift, ThreeTenSeven has developed a comprehensive suite of services tailored to work with organisations at critical moments of change. Eight new programmes of work have been introduced by the agency, which guide organisations on the importance of considering brand as a critical dependency when embarking on change programmes such as mergers and acquisitions, accelerated expansion and new brand development.

The services have been refined to meet the evolving needs of clients and include brand strategy development, brand value optimisation, visual identity design, employer branding, employee engagement initiatives, and ongoing brand management support.

While the health and wellbeing sector will be a primary focus, ThreeTenSeven will continue to work with some clients outside of this space, with a caveat of ensuring they align with the agency's purpose-led values and present creative opportunities.

Cook said: “We’ve been in business as Thompson Brand Partners since 1984 and have traded profitably since, thanks to the strong reputation of the previous founder, so we carefully weighed up the risks of making a substantial change like this – just as we would advise our clients to do.

“But the benefits of moving from a generalist proposition to a well-articulated, differentiated proposition are proven, and our own market analysis and client consultation supported the business case.

“We saw a clear market need for a consultancy that can harness an understanding of brand theory, change theory and behavioural psychology, and combine them to transform brands, including as part of large-scale transformation programmes.”

Cook added: “Really it was about formalising what we’ve done for years – offer expert advice at a strategic level to C-Suite, to help grow profits, patients or supporters. We’ll continue to offer our existing clients the same brilliant services and creative flair they know us for, but also build on that through increasing depth of knowledge by means of our growing team and expert partner networks.”