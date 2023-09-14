D Day 14 September 2023 - Assegai Awards 2023

The countdown is on for the Assegai Awards 2023, where the very best in marketing and advertising will be recognised. With the entry deadline swiftly approaching, it's time to gather your outstanding campaigns and submit your entry before midnight. Whether you've crafted a truly groundbreaking experiential marketing campaign, executed a data-driven masterpiece, or produced compelling content that resonates with your audience, this is your moment to shine. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of innovation and excellence.