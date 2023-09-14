Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

PromiseDMASAMembrana MediaBullion PR & CommunicationWunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellBroad MediaRX AfricaAPO GroupSafreaHavas JohannesburgThe Strat FarmJacaranda FMGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


D Day 14 September 2023 - Assegai Awards 2023

14 Sep 2023
Issued by: DMASA
As the clock counts down to the much-anticipated D Day, Thursday, 14 September 2023, the prestigious Assegai Awards are set to recognise and celebrate the best in marketing and advertising excellence. With only a few hours remaining before entries close at midnight, now is the perfect time to showcase your innovative ideas and campaigns. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to gain recognition for your outstanding work!

The countdown is on for the Assegai Awards 2023, where the very best in marketing and advertising will be recognised. With the entry deadline swiftly approaching, it's time to gather your outstanding campaigns and submit your entry before midnight. Whether you've crafted a truly groundbreaking experiential marketing campaign, executed a data-driven masterpiece, or produced compelling content that resonates with your audience, this is your moment to shine. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of innovation and excellence.

D Day 14 September 2023 - Assegai Awards 2023
NextOptions
DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz