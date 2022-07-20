Assegai Awards hotter than ever in 2022

As temperatures drop around South Africa this winter, the number of reasons to enter the country's premier integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards just seems to go up, up, up!

The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards need no introduction. We will, however, remind marketers that they remain South Africa’s most established, most respected, and most anticipated annual direct marketing industry awards.

While the above still holds true after the DMASA’s more than two decades of hosting these much-loved industry accolades, it’s safe to say the Assegai Awards in November 2022 are going to look very different to those in attendance on the night.

First and foremost, more international judges are featuring at this year’s Assegai Awards, and Gold Assegai award category winners can now for the first time elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award. This follows the newly forged relationship between the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA) and the DMASA.

Next, award entries can now be submitted according to business sectors which means a lot more opportunities for many more people to bag some precious metal!

For 2022, these will include automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment & sports; retail; travel & hospitability; technology & communication, and utilities.

In addition, after two frustrating years, Southern African marketers are coming in from the Covid cold and the enthusiasm to reconnect locally and globally is palpable. Attending the Assegais at Melrose Arch this year will enable marketers to reconnect with each other while forging new relationships with our international guests.

While much of the above is new, the Assegai Awards will always acknowledge the talented elite whose IDM campaigns deliver exceptional result. The DMASA encourages all players in the industry to work towards achieving greatness in their campaigns.

With the judging scheduled to take place in September, there is still plenty of time to prepare your submission and stand a chance to walk away with one or more of these prestigious accolades.

Be prepared to receive the acknowledgment that those long hours and sleepless nights deserve!

Key dates to remember:

Entry Deadline: 31 August 2022

Judging: 22 & 29 September 2022

Assegai Awards Evening: 10 November 2022



