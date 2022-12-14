Graphic Arts Challenge: "The vibrant African marketplace - everyone is welcome"

The Amex ZA Graphic Arts Challenge, launched by American Express in South Africa, is for graphic artists, illustrators, and designers to create artwork to be featured in new marketing materials for American Express-accepting merchants in South Africa.

Image supplied. The Amex ZA Graphic Arts Challenge, for graphic artists, illustrators, and designers will to create artwork for new marketing materials for American Express-accepting merchants in South Africa.

The initiative is run and organised by Nedbank, the authorised card issuer and merchant acquirer of American Express in South Africa.

Five winning artworks

To enter, graphic artists are required to create an original illustration, graphic or artwork that creatively responds to or illustrates the artist's interpretation of the theme “The vibrant African marketplace – everyone is welcome”.

The five winning artworks will be used on signage and marketing materials for South African merchants to show that, in addition to American Express Cards being accepted at their store, all customers are accepted and warmly welcomed.

A total prize fund of R500,000 will be split amongst five winners (each winner will receive R100,000), distributed by Nedbank.

The top artworks will also be featured in an exhibition at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Johannesburg, in March 2023.

The winning works will be chosen by an illustrious panel of curators, gallerists, cultural producers, photographers, fashion designers, and publication editors.

Entries will be judged on originality, composition, response to selected theme and overall impact.

The competition runs until January 31, 2023.

Signage an important tool

“Signage has always been an important tool for American Express; the familiar blue and white square logo on merchant’s doors or website that signals American Express Cards are warmly welcomed.

In partnership with Nedbank, American Express is delighted to launch this initiative, helping to support messages of inclusivity and equity with customers and communities in South Africa alongside American Express merchants,” says James Wainaina, business development vice president (sub-Saharan Africa), American Express.

To enter, graphic artists are required to register their interest at here. They will be guided step-by-step through the entry process. The challenge is open to graphic artists, illustrators and designers currently residing in South Africa.