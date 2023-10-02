Industries

Advertising Opinion South Africa

Paving the way for seamless lead-partner agency dynamics

2 Oct 2023
By: Fiso Tshivhandekano
In the quick-paced advertising industry, collaboration is the crucial player upon which successful campaigns are built. Yet, we can no longer ignore the elephant in the room-the often chaotic relationship between lead and partner agencies.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The difficulties exist and aren't specific to any particular agency. These problems have plagued our industry for far too long, undermining the very foundation that effective campaigns need to be built upon. But now, lets tackle these difficulties head-on, not by pointing fingers but with proactive responses that usher in a new era of cooperation.

Conflict

I've been in this industry for a long time and have realised that the conflict between lead and partner agencies has occasionally escalated into a crippling tug of war. Inefficiencies that prevent excellent campaign execution result from conflicting priorities, poor communication, and blurred lines of accountability.

Source: © 123rf Industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers for industries such as tech, ICT, and pharmaceuticals
Industry-specific PR agencies can be game changers

By 19 Jul 2023

Placing clients in the driving seat is one approach that can end the conflict cycle. Clients can establish a culture of collaboration by establishing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that track integration across all partner agencies. These KPIs shouldn't just be numbers on a sheet of paper; they should also be a guiding force that directs teamwork.

Clients should demand an integration-only resource within the lead agency. This integration champion will be critical, ensuring all agencies move per the client's goal. It's time for the function of "integrator" in the advertising industry.

Bridge-builder

In today's digital age, technology serves as a bridge-builder, uniting agencies through integrated tools and platforms that promote transparency, trust, and successful collaboration. Investing in education and training programs for cross-agency teamwork is a long-term industry transformation. Workshops and seminars help teams embrace diversity and work together effectively. It's time for the industry to act, shifting focus from internal competition to addressing challenges that limit our potential.

At Idea Hive, we are committed to being part of the solution. Our agency is ready to champion client-driven KPIs, dedicated integration resources, and the power of technology. We invite our industry peers to join us in forging a new era of collaboration where the success of one is the success of all.

We require a collaborative revolution in advertising, to sum up. We need to harness the potential of collective genius rather than just relying on the individual agencies' brilliance. Let's rethink cooperation, re-energise our sector, and demonstrate that working together enables us to accomplish more than we could have envisioned.

About Fiso Tshivhandekano

Fiso Tshivhandekano is a strategist at Idea Hive.
advertising, strategist, collaborations, clients, KPIs, Idea Hive

