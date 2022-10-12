Loeries 2022: FCB Joburg takes the only SA Loerie Grand Prix award

Coming out of the premier Loeries Awards, FCB Joburg was one of the highly awarded agencies for the two-day event, snatching awards across multiple categories. FCB Joburg was also the only South African creative agency to win the Molefi Thulo Grand Prix in the Radio and Audio category for The Coca-Cola BeatCan campaign. In addition to winning one of the most coveted Loerie awards, the agency was awarded two golds, four bronze and a craft certificate for the Coca-Cola BeatCan campaign, as well as a silver Loerie for Digital Youth ICT Academy at the 2022 Loeries Awards.

FCB Joburg shone bright at this year's Loeries Awards receiving a total of eight awards including the most prestigious award of the evening: the Grand Prix. The Loeries are widely considered the highest accolade agencies and brands can receive, recognising creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry across Africa and Middle East region.

Ahead of the award announcement, FCB Joburg received 22 shortlists for work carried out for clients Toyota South Africa Motors, The Coca-Cola Company, Digital Youth ICT Academy, and Groote Schuur Hospital Trust.

The BeatCan campaign for Coca-Cola South Africa received a total of seven awards, including the Molefi Thulo Grand Prix for Excellence in Radio, making FCB Joburg the only South African creative agency to do so. The agency further received two golds for Branded Content Radio & Audio and Radio Craft – Music, four bronzes in the OOH Direct Mail, Digital – Social Media, Integrated Campaign, and Branded Content – Film Series, as well as a craft certificate for OOH – Use of Technology.

The consumer-led engagement campaign sought to celebrate the youth by connecting them through the power of music, encouraging them to continuously use their imagination to create music that truly represents them, one Coke can at a time. The BeatCan campaign was also the only award for Coca-Cola globally at this year’s Cannes Lions.

FCB’s in-house design studio, FCBDesign also walked away with a Silver Loerie for the Digital Youth ICT Academy in the Branded Identity & Collateral Design – Identity Programmes category.

“It is an incredible achievement for both agency and client to be recognised by the Loeries. We are honoured and truly thankful to our long-standing clients for trusting us as the creative custodians of their brands. A big thank you to our own teams for producing excellent strategic and creative work that connects to popular culture and stands the test of time,” says Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer at FCB Joburg.

Being no strangers to the stage-walk, our creative leaders are also regular jury panel members. This year four of our creative directors put their extensive experience to work, serving on panels across various categories. The agency’s creative work as celebrated and recognised at the 2022 Loeries Awards continues to serve as a testament to the power of timeless and timely work, backed by data and insights, in delivering true value for clients.



