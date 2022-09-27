Grey and WPP Liquid awarded the fast-growing Bernini brand

Distell, a leader in beverage alcohol, has selected WPP Liquid to manage its Bernini brand, which is experiencing exponential growth and destined to become one of the most admired RTD brands in South Africa.

Bernini is a natural sparkling spritzer, made from wine and available in a range of Classic, Blush and Amber variants.

Distell is a global business with roots in South Africa, producing and marketing a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcohol beverage brands within the ready-to-drink (RTD), cider, wine and spirits categories.

WPP Liquid is responsible for Distell’s Tier 1 brands, including Savanna Premium Cider, Hunter’s, Viceroy, Amarula, Scottish Leader and now Bernini Sparkling Spritzer. Liquid, operating out of Grey Advertising Africa, manages the portfolio, providing strategic, creative, digital, social, media, PR, and influencer management services, in SA, across Africa and internationally.

“We are excited for the Liquid team to take our Bernini brand to the next level. We have seen the work that the team has managed to produce for brands in our RTD portfolio, like Savanna Cider and Hunter’s, and the commercial and creative success we have enjoyed to date. We can’t wait to see where the Distell and Liquid team, working together, can take this sophisticated brand. A brand that already resonates in the hearts and minds of South Africa’s bold, aspirant, and confident women," says Maija-Liina Hansen-Chipps, Category Lead Savanna and RTDs at Distell.

Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Advertising Africa, said: "Our team has recently been onboarded on this exciting new brand and, in a few short weeks, we are already having so much fun working with the Bernini team, who are clearly inspired by its potential and the brand's purpose of 'Empowering Women to Empower Society'. I want to thank the Distell marketing team for trusting us as custodians of what will become one of South Africa’s most iconic brands.”

