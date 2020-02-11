Unstereotype Alliance South Africa Chapter launches in Johannesburg

Today marks the launch of the South Africa chapter of the Unstereotype Alliance, an industry-led initiative convened by UN Women to end harmful stereotypes often perpetuated through advertising.

Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.

The alliance challenges companies that spend billions on advertising and creatives to ensure that every advert that goes out to consumers does not stereotype or reinforce the negative ideas of women as weak or as sexual objects or in stereotypical roles, instead they promote gender equality and empowered women.In the past two years, the alliance has built momentum behind notable achievements, such as and including unstereotyped judging criteria as part of the Cannes Lions jury criterion and expanding its footprint through affiliate national chapters in Brazil, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and now South Africa.The South Africa Chapter, which was announced during the 2019 Loeries Creative Week currently has three ally members: the Loeries, the Marketing Association of South Africa and Ster-Kinekor; and four fee-paying corporate members: Facebook Africa, Google, Nando’s and Unilever.